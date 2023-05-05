Apple Music Live Season 2 Debuts New Ed Sheeran Album, Extends to Apple TV+

Apple Music Live debuts its second season next week, beginning with a special Ed Sheeran performance.

A new season of Apple Music Live—a series of streamed concerts available only to Apple Music subscribers—is about to begin with Ed Sheeran's subtract album. But the concert series will also be available for Apple TV+ users for the first time.

Erika Goldring / Contributor / Getty Images

The season kicks off with Sheeran performing subtract live at London's Eventim Apollo venue (and backed by a 12-piece band). An interview with Sheeran about the concert is set to release on Tuesday, May 9th, but watchers can also find the setlist, behind-the-scenes footage, and more once the show is over via Shazam. Apple didn't mention its plans for future performances just yet, but last year's lineup included live performances from artists like Billie Eilish and Mary J. Blige.

What's more, Apple Music Live is extending beyond the Apple Music service and onto Apple TV+. Availability starts with Season Two's Ed Sheeran concert, but Apple says all future Apple Music Live performances will also be shared across both platforms. It doesn't appear as though you'll need to subscribe to both services, either, as Sheeran's upcoming performance already has its own entry in the Future Releases section.

You can catch Ed Sheeran's subtract performance (and the start of Apple Music Live's second season) on Wednesday, May 10th, starting at 3 pm ET through Apple Music and Apple TV+. On-demand availability will open up on both platforms soon after at 4 pm ET.