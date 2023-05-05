News > Streaming Apple Music Live Season 2 Debuts New Ed Sheeran Album, Extends to Apple TV+ All future live performances will be available on Apple TV+, too By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 5, 2023 12:26PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Apple Music Live debuts its second season next week, beginning with a special Ed Sheeran performance. A new season of Apple Music Live—a series of streamed concerts available only to Apple Music subscribers—is about to begin with Ed Sheeran's subtract album. But the concert series will also be available for Apple TV+ users for the first time. Erika Goldring / Contributor / Getty Images The season kicks off with Sheeran performing subtract live at London's Eventim Apollo venue (and backed by a 12-piece band). An interview with Sheeran about the concert is set to release on Tuesday, May 9th, but watchers can also find the setlist, behind-the-scenes footage, and more once the show is over via Shazam. Apple didn't mention its plans for future performances just yet, but last year's lineup included live performances from artists like Billie Eilish and Mary J. Blige. What's more, Apple Music Live is extending beyond the Apple Music service and onto Apple TV+. Availability starts with Season Two's Ed Sheeran concert, but Apple says all future Apple Music Live performances will also be shared across both platforms. It doesn't appear as though you'll need to subscribe to both services, either, as Sheeran's upcoming performance already has its own entry in the Future Releases section. You can catch Ed Sheeran's subtract performance (and the start of Apple Music Live's second season) on Wednesday, May 10th, starting at 3 pm ET through Apple Music and Apple TV+. On-demand availability will open up on both platforms soon after at 4 pm ET. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit