Apple Music Launches for Roku Streaming Devices

It’s tough when your preferred music streaming service is simply not available on the devices throughout your home, but this just got easier for Apple Music subscribers.

Streaming device giant Roku just announced that Apple Music is now available on all their gadgets. This means Roku streaming sticks and standalone units, of course, but also refers to Roku-enabled TVs, soundbars, speakers, and more.

Roku

New users will also be able to sign up for Apple Music via Roku devices after downloading the app from the channel store. To entice new subscribers, Apple Music is offering a one-month free trial for the service, increasing to $10 per month after this initial trial.

The move means Roku devices now have access to nearly every major music streaming platform, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Tidal, giving users a whole lot of choices for where to spend their music streaming dollar.

Apple Music took a long time to show up on Roku devices, especially when considering it rolled out to Amazon Fire TV gadgets over three years ago. Apple Music currently hosts over 90 million songs and 30,000 curated playlists.

As a matter of fact, Apple’s offering boasts nearly 10 million more songs than market leader Spotify, which hosts just over 80 million songs.