How Apple's New Discovery Station Could Help You Find Fresh Music

Apple has quietly released a new feature for its music service that finds new music for you.

The Discovery Station reacts to your previous listening sessions.

Experts say there are many ways to discover new music.

Discovering new music is getting easier for Apple Music users.

Apple Music has a new station designed to help you find songs you might like. According to a report from Apple Insider, the app's Discovery Station is designed to present you with a handpicked assortment of music. This selection is influenced by your recent listening habits, focusing on tracks you haven't yet added to your library or experienced.

"The Discovery station is great for people in a hurry on the way to work and school who don't want to browse the apps, or frankly, can't because browsing might mean falling into the subway rails from not watching where you are going," film score composer Nicole Russin-McFarland told Lifewire in an email interview. "Or for when you feel lazy. You don't want to browse and want the tech systems to do it for you."

Finding New Music

Without any formal announcement, the Discovery Station unexpectedly surfaced for users in the early morning of August 7. When users navigate the Apple Music app, they can now observe the addition of this new feature under the Stations for You category within the Listen Now tab. MacRumors discovered a direct link to the station.

"This feature breathes new life into songs that missed an opportunity to reach a listener the first time around," music industry expert Mike Warner said in an email to Lifewire. "With a significant amount of songs being released on music streaming apps every day, there are so many missed opportunities for a song to reach and connect with a fan. This discovery station serves music that you have never listened to before and looks into your listening history and music library to identify songs you may like."

While radio remains popular in the US, it is meant for mass consumption, unlike streaming services that can be more personalized via software tweaks, Fairlane Raymundo, the CEO of Asian Entertainment And Culture, said in an email.

"For years, this is one thing Spotify was better at doing for its users," she added. "It discovered music for you and recommended music based on your listening behavior. It sort of became a personal musical researcher and butler. Apple has maintained a more detached but exclusive feel, very consistent with its branding. This new station is a good attempt at bridging itself closer to its users."

Different Ways to Discover Music

Apple Music's new station isn't the only way to find new music. Warner noted that most streaming platforms have a 'New Music' playlist if you are looking for curated music. You can say, "Play new music" via your smart speaker.

Spotify has the Discover Weekly playlist, which updates every morning with songs by new and familiar artists inspired by your listening history. Pandora, Amazon Music, and other apps allow you to start a station based on an artist to listen to an endless stream of similar music.

"Off platform, there are lots of great blogs to discover music via Hype Machine, and sites like Bandcamp and Qobuz even have written album reviews so you can learn more about new music in detail," Warner added. "Every listener will have their own preferred method from word of mouth, through to spending hours on SoundCloud."

Raymundo argues that, for many users, the best way to find new music is through video streaming services like Youtube.

"These platforms allow for a more multi-sensory experience which is important for young people," she added. "They offer a more level playing field. There are a lot of independent artists out there that offer great music. YouTube's business model itself is hinged on providing you with a better experience. That's why it does a better job of offering you more content that will keep you engaged. Spotify and other platforms get a fixed earning."

Regardless of the platform, a music recommendation feature only works for users who have predictable tastes, Russin-McFarland said.

"A person who regularly pulls from different genres as I do is going to make the algorithms work overtime and confuse them," she added. "The best algorithms ever programmed will always be second tier to you picking out your own things because they can only make guesses at what you might like."