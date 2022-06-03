In the battle for your music-streaming dollars, Apple Music is often overlooked when compared to some of the industry’s big players, but an affiliated app just added a bevy of new features to the service.

Next, an Apple Music-focused app, lets users create smart playlists via a feature called Magic DJ. These AI-enhanced playlists pick the next song based on personal preferences tailored to the listener’s tastes.

Sorcererhat

The app just received a major refresh with some nifty new features, as seen on the product’s official Apple Store page. The big takeaway here is that Next now allows users to sync their Magic DJ playlists across multiple devices, including iPads, iPhones, and Mac computers.

It works by leveraging the power of iCloud sync, so you can access any Magic DJ mix on any Apple device, so long as you are signed in to the same iCloud account. The service also syncs up your preferences, such as excluded content, and stores everything in the cloud, in case you need to reinstall the app down the line.

The developer also notes that playlists added via Siri and synced with the Shortcuts app can also now play across multiple devices.

The app update also brings a series of bug fixes, various general improvements, and includes some quality-of-life widgets. Next is compatible with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Monterey or later, though it requires an active Apple Music subscription or access to a local music library.