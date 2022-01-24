Apple May Be Preparing Its Biggest Product Launch Yet

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects to see a lot of new hardware announcements

By
Rob Rich
Rob Rich headshot
Rob Rich
News Reporter
  • College for Creative Studies
Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2022 11:31AM EST
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

With Apple's next big event likely a month or two away, Bloomberg's Apple specialist Mark Gurman is anticipating what may be its biggest year for new hardware ever.

As Gurman explains, Apple tends to reveal small updates and products in the spring, unveil new software in the summer, and launch most of its hardware in the fall. It's a strategy intended to build anticipation for new products and increase the likelihood of a lucrative holiday season. However, Gurman also believes that a series of filings made with the Eurasian Economic Commission could indicate that Apple has a larger lineup planned for its Spring event.

Apple Remodels Its Flagship Store The Grove In Los Angeles

Mario Tama / Staff / Getty Images

The 12 filings, which Consomac discovered, include three unreleased iPhone models and nine unreleased iPad models. For the time being, the listings only reveal identifying numbers like "A2595" and "A2766," so the specs and performance are still a mystery.

While Apple's intent is still uncertain, Gurman is confident that it will announce (and subsequently release) an extensive product lineup in 2022. But for now, we can't quite be sure if Apple plans to reveal any of these devices earlier than usual in the spring or if it filed its planned fall lineup early.

Apple Unveils New Product Updates At Its Cupertino Headquarters

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

We'll have to wait for Apple's spring event, which is expected to occur in March or April, to find out if any hardware announcements are being made earlier than usual. But Gurman has been told to expect to see the company's "widest array of new hardware products in its history" this fall. Either way, at some point in 2022, we're probably going to see a lot of new iPhone and iPad hardware.

Was this page helpful?