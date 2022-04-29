Apple Makes AirTags Louder So They're Easier to Find

Losing stuff sucks, which is why AirTags were invented in the first place, but what happens when you can’t even hear the AirTag alert?

Apple is addressing this problem in a big way by sliding in some new features to AirTags via firmware update, as announced on an official company support page. What’s the fix? AirTag alerts will now be significantly louder, allowing you to easily find the object it is attached to.

The company teased this feature back in February after reports were issued detailing how bad actors used the accessories to stalk people.

Making the alert louder, then, not only allows users to easily find missing objects, but it will also render AirTags unusable as stalking aids, as the would-be stalking victim will likely hear the alert. Apple also said back in February that it would be adding a warning when setting up these devices regarding the legal repercussions of stalking.

This feature is technically live, but the firmware is being rolled out slowly to the AirTag userbase. As of now, under ten percent of active AirTag users can access the feature, with that number increasing in batches on May 3, May 9, and May 13.

You must have iOS 14.5 or later to update your AirTag’s firmware to the latest version. Firmware updates are delivered automatically when your AirTag is within Bluetooth range of your phone or tablet.