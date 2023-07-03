How Apple's New Mac Pro Completely Misses the Point

The $7K M2 Mac Pro uses the same chip as the $4K Mac Studio.

The MacBook Pro is more than good enough for most pro tasks.

Without expandable GPUs, the Mac Pro is useless for many high-end tasks.

Photo editing on a Mac Studio. Apple

You know who's not going to be buying the new Apple Silicon Mac Pro? Mac-loving professionals, that's who.

When The Verge asked the target customers for the Mac Pro—animators, movie editors, etc.—if they would buy the new Mac Pro, they found that almost none would. Thanks to the freak of nature that is the M2 MacBook Pro, there's almost no point in anyone using even a desktop Mac, let alone the MacBook Pro, which by the way, starts at $7,000.

"I'd say the biggest problem isn't that the laptops are so good (which admittedly they are), but rather that the new Mac Pro misses the point," said Mac fan Yukeake on a Reddit thread about the device.

The Not-Quite-Pro Mac Pro

The Mac Pro is the last of Apple's computer lines to switch to its M-based Apple Silicon architecture. The entire Mac lineup is now free from Intel chips. For all of Apple's other Macs, the M1- and M2-series chips have radically altered the equation for computers. Whereas Intel chips ran hot, slurped power, and required powerful fans to keep them cool, Apple Silicon Macs are cool to the touch, have batteries that last way beyond the workday, and are still more powerful than rivals.

But for the Mac Pro, Apple's new chips, based on those used in the iPhone and iPad for years, are a handicap. Power-wise, they rival the Intel Xeons used in the 2019 Mac Pros, but in most other terms, they're a step back.

Rear view of the Mac Pro. Apple

The speed and efficiency of the M1 and M2 chips come in large part from their all-in-one design. The CPU, GPU (graphics processor), and RAM all live on the same circuit board, making up a System on a Chip (SoC). Further, the GPU and the CPU share RAM, which means they can work on the same data without copying it back and forth into their own dedicated memory.

For a laptop or regular desktop, this design really has revolutionized the Mac. But Mac Pro users buy them for one reason: expandability. And with all the usually-expandable parts baked in and unchangeable, there's not much expansion available, despite the Mac Pro's generous bank of internal PCI expansion slots.

Two common upgrades are additional RAM and extra graphics cards. The 2019 Mac Pro supports up to 1.5 TB RAM. The new 2023 model can only manage 192GB, which is an order of magnitude less. For folks who buy Mac Pros by the truckload, and max them out with RAM to generate movie FX, for example, those new Mac Pros might seem useless.

Is Mac Pro Hobbled By the GPU?

And then we get to the graphics card, or GPU, situation. In short, you cannot use one. The GPU built into the Mac Pro isn't bad, although it doesn't rival the best gaming GPUs available. But that wouldn't be a problem if you could add more, which you cannot.

GPUs aren't just used for graphics processing. They are also essential for other kinds of computer tasks. Training AI models, for example, requires a lot of parallel processing, which GPUs are great at.

For tasks that require them, people will load up their computers with as many GPUs as will fit, which means that the Mac Pro is out.

"It really is too bad though that technically this Mac Pro will be less versatile than the old one because there are people who would want to throw powerful GPU cores at certain applications," tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee said in a new video, "whether it's After Effects or some 3D-modeling stuff, or Premiere even, that just can't do that with this one."

And there's more. The Mac Pro is pretty powerful, with its M2 Ultra chip, but you know which other computer uses the exact same chip? The M3 Mac Studio, which costs three thousand dollars less, and takes up way less room on the desk.

And so, we come back to the computers that most 'professionals,' as defined by Apple's marketing efforts that show movie makers, musicians, and other media-mangling mavens, use. They use the MacBook Pro. The basic model is good enough for most jobs, and if you want some extra grunt, you can spec it with an M2 Max chip, 96GB RAM, and 8TB storage for a mere $6,299. And for that, it comes with its own screen, plus a built-in keyboard and trackpad.

Perhaps Apple was rushing to get this Mac Pro out the door to complete its Apple Silicon transition. Or perhaps the high-end computer workstation market has moved on to a place that Apple is no longer interested in being. We'll have to wait for the next Mac Pro update to know the answer. And until then, we can keep being totally pro with our MacBooks Pro.