How Apple Is Using AI Everywhere, Without Ever Even Mentioning It

Apple has built AI into every part of its computers. It just calls it "machine learning."

Open-ended tools like ChatGPT just aren't Apple's style.

Apple's Neural Engine chip is built to process AI on-device.

Craig Federighi presenting during the keynote at WWDC 2023. Apple

In a packed WWDC keynote presentation, one thing was absent: any mention of AI.

Despite adding all kinds of smarts to its products, Apple's presenters didn't use the A-word once. Instead, it chose terms like 'machine learning.' Partly, that may just be down to AI being a red-hot hype machine right now, a term so loaded and yet unspecific that it's best avoided. But also, raw artificial intelligence (AI) as it exists today just isn't how Apple does things.

"Based on my analysis of the recent WWDC, it appears that Apple does not prioritize developing its own service like ChatGPT. During the presentation, the Apple team noticeably abstained from using terms like 'AI' or 'ChatGPT,' opting instead for the term 'ML' (Machine Learning). However, this doesn't imply that Apple neglects to incorporate AI solutions. On the contrary, they do integrate AI in a manner that is both user-friendly and practical," Yevhenii Peteliev, senior software engineer at Mac software company MacPaw, told Lifewire via email.

Apple's Not Anti-AI

Despite becoming a catch-all term for marketers, AI has come to have quite a specific meaning to the general public: It's a way to type things into a computer and have the computer give you what you ask for. That might be a picture, a video, or a school essay. But anyone who has used Apple products, ever, knows that Apple doesn't work that way. It might use AI behind the scenes, but it will never show you the man behind the curtain.

Automatic Check In on iMessages. Apple

"[Now] we have generative AI models that give us immense new capabilities—and we're trying to communicate with them through a text box? Doesn't that seem ridiculous? THAT'S our interface to wield this technology?" Dmitry Shapiro, CEO of AI company YouAI, told Lifewire via email.

For example, imagine if Apple used AI to let you create a cool Memoji avatar. The ChatGPT way would be to describe the image you want, right down to the clothes it's wearing, hairstyle, etc. The Apple way would be to look at your photo library, grab some pictures of you, and automatically generate some Memojis based on that. "AI" is used at every stage of this. This approach is way more focused than the open-ended chatbot approach, but it is also way, way easier to use.

"Regular users are not concerned with the AI/ML algorithm version but are interested in solving their tasks using their device, application, or service (or everything together)," Serhii Bryl', chief data science officer at MacPaw, told Lifewire via email. "What matters to Apple is whether users effectively solve their tasks and have a seamless experience."

The presenter and presentation can now be on the same screen. Apple

It Just Doesn't Call It AI

Watching the 2023 WWDC keynote, I loosely counted the times Apple showed off AI-based features while never mentioning AI. It was a lot. Pretty much every new feature was somehow AI-adjacent, from the Photos app's new ability to recognize your dog in pictures, through the improved autocorrect, which is "powered by on-device machine learning," to AirPods new noise-awareness features, to Apple Watch widgets, AirDrop, and more.

All of these features use what Apple prefers to call "machine learning," which is pretty much the same thing as AI. Both involve feeding a computer zillions of examples of a thing and having the computer work out the relationships between all those examples. The clever part is that the computer program does this learning by itself, working things out as it goes and inferring its own rules. It can then use those learnings in new situations, weighing its own rules against new, unknown stimuli (images, text, etc.) to decide what to do with them.

This is the opposite of regular computer programming, where the human programmer has to think of everything ahead of time.

Federighi showing off Contact Posters. Apple

Apple is so serious about machine learning that its iPhone, Mac, and iPad chips have a Neural Engine, a chip made just to process this stuff. It's what enables the amazing camera processing that gives us Night Mode and Portrait Mode, or for example, blurs the background in FaceTime calls and lets you select and search on text inside photos.

If Apple ever does allow ChatGPT-style interactions, then they would almost certainly come through Siri, which is in desperate need of some intelligence, artificial or otherwise. It would presumably be very fast and impressive, thanks to the Neural Engine.

But because Apple is still primarily a hardware company, it doesn't really ever need to do a chatbot AI. You can, after all, just run the ChatGPT app on your phone.