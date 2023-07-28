Why Folding Phones Need Apple to Show Us How It's Done

According to rumors, Apple is working on a folding phone.

Every modern computer—desktop, laptop, smartphone, tablet, watch—was defined by Apple.

Folding phones are starting to look good, but they need somebody serious to fix the flaws.

Galaxy Z Flip folding phone. Zana Latif / Unsplash

Like the personal computer, the laptop, the smartphone, the tablet, and the smartwatch, the industry is waiting for Apple to invent the first proper folding phone.

Folding phones still have flaws, but they're getting better, cheaper, and cooler. Might they be on the edge of taking off? Or is this like the smartphone and tablet worlds, where nothing really happened until Apple invented them? The good news is an Apple folding phone is under development.

"If Apple introduces a folding iPhone, it could indeed be a game-changer. Apple's strong brand loyalty and design prowess have historically driven industry-wide shifts. A folding iPhone with their touch of innovation and marketing could accelerate the mainstream adoption of foldable phones," Nikita Sherbina, co-founder and CEO of digital communication company AIScreen, told Lifewire via email.

iPhone Moment

Apple invented pretty much all of modern computing. The Mac was the first computer with a graphic display and a mouse. The PowerBook was the first laptop that looked like all today's clamshell laptops. And the iPhone was the first phone that switched a keyboard for a slab of multitouch glass, which is how almost all smartphones made are today.

Motorola RAZR 2023. Motorola

Before the Mac, there were personal computers, and before the PowerBook, there were portable computers. There were even plenty of touch-screen phones before the iPhone. It's just that when Apple entered the fray, it instantly defined that category. The designs were so good that they seemed obvious and inevitable and became the default.

So it might be that the folding phone is waiting for its iPhone moment. Samsung, Google, and others are making folding phones, and they're actually getting pretty good. We even called Motorola's 2023 RAZR the "first cool folding phone." But they're still not there yet. It's like all these makers are casting around, repeating the same flawed designs, and waiting for somebody to show them how to do it.

It reminds me of CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2010, just months before the launch of the iPad. The rumors about an Apple tablet were white hot, but nobody knew anything about it other than it was coming and that Apple had invented the modern smartphone just three years prior. CES that year was stuffed with "slates," which had somehow become the name given to tablet computers. Then Microsoft boss Steve Balmer gave a keynote that year, which was particularly slate-heavy.

And yet the "slates" on offer were mostly still laptops with the keyboard removed. Then the iPad launched and defined that market.

Apple's Folding Phone Potential

So what will Apple bring to the folding phone game? It's more about what it won't bring. Current phones are getting nicer, but they are still too thick, like little square hamburgers, and still suffer from all the technical and practical problems of a folding screen.

They are also trying to be everything. If a folded phone has its screen on the inside, then the makers often add yet another screen on the outside, adding more complexity and weight, for example. But the possibilities could be huge.

"Despite their current flaws, folding phones hold immense potential. Addressing hardware issues like the air gap, crease, and dust resistance, along with optimizing app support for the form factor, will eventually lead to widespread adoption," says Sherbina.

Apple typically comes up with an elegant compromise, and its designs are as much about what's left out. The iPhone, for example, forewent the until-then essential hardware keyboard in favor of an all-screen design. Typing was harder, but everything else was better for having a bigger screen, and it turns out we can type just fine on touch screens anyway.

Right now, folding phones are still a novelty. You might buy one because it seems neat, like the RAZR. Or maybe your local phone store has a good deal on the Samsung Galaxy Flip5 or Galaxy Fold5. But if and when Apple solves folding phones, you can be sure there will no longer be any problems with dust getting into the screen's hinge or other obvious technical issues.

"To make folding phones truly popular, several factors need to be addressed. Firstly, further improvements in durability and reliability are essential to gain consumer trust. Additionally, more affordable pricing and increased accessibility will attract a broader audience," Nathan Clark, co-founder of technology company Gate2ai, told Lifewire via email.

And Apple will bring another essential to the folding phone market: iOS. Right now, no matter how cool Motorola makes the RAZR, most iPhone users are not going to buy it. First, we can't take our apps and other data with us, but mostly it's about privacy and trust.

There's no way a savvy iPhone user would trust Samsung or Google with so much personal data, so perhaps the biggest feature Apple will add to folding phones is privacy.