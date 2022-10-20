Apple Fitness+ Is No Longer an Apple Watch Exclusive; Time to Sweat! iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV owners will all have access By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 12:29PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Apple Watch owners will soon have to share the company’s subscription-based Fitness+ service with the bare-wristed among us. The company has just announced that the platform goes live for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV owners on October 24, allowing Apple users to close those daily exercise rings without wearing, or even owning, a branded smartwatch. It will arrive as an app for Apple TV on that date, and any phone or tablet user that updates iOS to version 16.1 can also access the service. Apple If you are in the market for one of those just-announced iPads, anybody who buys a new iPad, iPhone, or Apple TV gets three free months of a Fitness+ subscription, a promotion that used to only be tied to the Apple Watch. For the uninitiated, Fitness+ is basically a catalog of meditations, exercise programs, and trainer-led workouts. This is paired with the body-tracking capabilities of your device. Apple Watch and iPhone owners have the best tracking options here, as you can perform exercises with the devices on hand to allow for accurate heart rate monitoring and the like. Apple However, even iPad and Apple TV users will get an estimation of calories burned after an exercise and credit towards closing daily goal-based fitness rings. Fitness+ also regularly promotes content by high-profile artists like Taylor Swift, pairing workout routines with just-released music. Fitness+ is not free. Once your three-month trial ends, it costs $10 each month to remain in the ecosystem. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit