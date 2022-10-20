Apple Fitness+ Is No Longer an Apple Watch Exclusive; Time to Sweat!

Apple Watch owners will soon have to share the company’s subscription-based Fitness+ service with the bare-wristed among us.

The company has just announced that the platform goes live for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV owners on October 24, allowing Apple users to close those daily exercise rings without wearing, or even owning, a branded smartwatch. It will arrive as an app for Apple TV on that date, and any phone or tablet user that updates iOS to version 16.1 can also access the service.

If you are in the market for one of those just-announced iPads, anybody who buys a new iPad, iPhone, or Apple TV gets three free months of a Fitness+ subscription, a promotion that used to only be tied to the Apple Watch.

For the uninitiated, Fitness+ is basically a catalog of meditations, exercise programs, and trainer-led workouts. This is paired with the body-tracking capabilities of your device. Apple Watch and iPhone owners have the best tracking options here, as you can perform exercises with the devices on hand to allow for accurate heart rate monitoring and the like.

However, even iPad and Apple TV users will get an estimation of calories burned after an exercise and credit towards closing daily goal-based fitness rings. Fitness+ also regularly promotes content by high-profile artists like Taylor Swift, pairing workout routines with just-released music.

Fitness+ is not free. Once your three-month trial ends, it costs $10 each month to remain in the ecosystem.