Apple Expands Health Tracking in iOS 16 and watchOS 9

Several new convenient features were revealed when Apple announced iOS 16 and watchOS 9, but it has even more health and fitness tracking plans.

We've known about several of the updates planned for iOS 16 and watchOS 9 since Apple's most recent WWDC, but the company has even more planned for health monitoring. A new report details a lot of what we can expect in both upcoming operating systems—focusing on 17 different areas of health and fitness. And the ability to store over 150 types of user health data.

Apple

Activity monitoring, heart health, and sleep monitoring aren't the only things Apple can (or will be able to) keep track of for you. Mobility monitoring can detect a fall or unsteadiness. Mindfulness exercises can help with meditation and focus. Specialized workout recommendations for pregnancy, as well as cycle and period tracking, are also included. Medication scheduling and medical research options, too



COVID-19 and other important public health monitoring features are available, such as vaccination records, notifications for possible exposure, and even reminders for hand washing. And this is just what Apple brings to the table—there are also loads of third-party apps compatible with HealthKit that are available or in the works. Apps specializing in specific health aspects like Qardio's blood pressure monitoring, One Drop's measurements of blood glucose levels, or MIR Smart One's metrics on respiration.

Apple

These expanded features will be available in iOS 16 and watchOS 9 when both updates are launched this fall. Though some features will require an Apple Watch, so if you only have an iPhone, you won't be able to utilize all of them.

