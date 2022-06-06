News > Phones Apple Demos Massive Lock Screen Refresh at WWDC It’s a major part of iOS 16 By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 6, 2022 01:43PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The news is starting to roll out from the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), with the company detailing some upcoming features of the forthcoming iOS 16. Senior Vice President of software engineering at Apple, Craig Federighi, took to the stage at WWDC to demo some of the unique functions of the new lock screen that accompanies iOS 16, with Federighi calling it the biggest update to the lock screen in company history. Apple It truly is different, with a bevy of new features that add up to a highly customizable experience for iPhone users. First up, you can edit various parameters of the photos that populate the lock screen, with depth of field mechanics, new backdrops, and the ability to move your subjects around the lock screen. The subjects in your photos can also be manipulated via a layering tool that allows them, for instance, to rest behind the clock. There are plenty of new fonts available for the clock, and each font is editable on various parameters like color and visibility. The new lock screen also features access to many widgets, like weather and maps, that look to work similarly to the Complications feature from recent watchOS updates. The update allows users to adjust these widgets on the fly, offering direct control of certain apps right from the lock screen. New notifications roll in from the bottom, and there’s an interesting tool called Live Activities that auto-updates time-sensitive notifications, such as Uber rides or sporting events. iOS 16 is available for beta testers this month, with a full release expected in September. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit