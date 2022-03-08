News > Phones Apple Confirms the New iPhone SE Comes with 5G, Touch ID, and no notched display By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 8, 2022 02:20PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More During its March 8 livestream event, Apple announced the new iPhone SE, which shares similar hardware to the iPhone 13, but at a lower price. Powering the new phone is the A15 Bionic chip which enables high-end camera features, Smart HDR 4, and Deep Fusion, plus fast processing power. Additional new features include a no-notch display for unencumbered viewing, 5G support, Touch ID, and enhanced durability. Apple According to Apple, the A15 Bionic is composed of two high-performing processors and four efficiency processors for lightning-fast speeds and CPU-demanding games. The unique construction allows for a reportedly longer battery life. A significant focus for the iPhone SE is the camera. The briefly mentioned Smart HDR 4 improves color, contrast, and lighting according to the camera's target and background. Deep Fusion uses AI to further enhance photos via processing by the pixel for detailed textures. Videos shot with the SE will see reduced noise and better white balance. 5G allows low latency and fast downloads. A Smart Data mode conserves battery life when not on the 5G network. And the iPhone SE will be made from "aerospace-grade aluminum" and glass that Apple claims are the strongest available for smartphones. For security, Touch ID for secure log-ins will be supported. Apple The iPhone SE will be available in three different models based on storage (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB) and three colors (midnight, starlight, and red). Prices start at $429, and availability begins March 18, but you can preorder on March 11 beginning at 5 AM PST. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit