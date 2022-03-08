Apple Confirms the New iPhone SE

During its March 8 livestream event, Apple announced the new iPhone SE, which shares similar hardware to the iPhone 13, but at a lower price.

Powering the new phone is the A15 Bionic chip which enables high-end camera features, Smart HDR 4, and Deep Fusion, plus fast processing power. Additional new features include a no-notch display for unencumbered viewing, 5G support, Touch ID, and enhanced durability.

Apple

According to Apple, the A15 Bionic is composed of two high-performing processors and four efficiency processors for lightning-fast speeds and CPU-demanding games. The unique construction allows for a reportedly longer battery life.



A significant focus for the iPhone SE is the camera. The briefly mentioned Smart HDR 4 improves color, contrast, and lighting according to the camera's target and background. Deep Fusion uses AI to further enhance photos via processing by the pixel for detailed textures. Videos shot with the SE will see reduced noise and better white balance.

5G allows low latency and fast downloads. A Smart Data mode conserves battery life when not on the 5G network. And the iPhone SE will be made from "aerospace-grade aluminum" and glass that Apple claims are the strongest available for smartphones. For security, Touch ID for secure log-ins will be supported.



Apple

The iPhone SE will be available in three different models based on storage (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB) and three colors (midnight, starlight, and red).

Prices start at $429, and availability begins March 18, but you can preorder on March 11 beginning at 5 AM PST.