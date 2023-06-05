Apple Confirms New Powerful 15" MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Apple just officially revealed the long-awaited 15-inch Macbook Air at WWDC, a laptop the company calls the "world's thinnest" at 11.5 mm.

Believe it or not, there's never been a Macbook Air with this display size, and the added screen real estate is likely to come in handy for many users. The liquid retina display is 15.3 inches with 5mm borders and up to 500 nits of brightness. It's still a Macbook Air, so the weight clocks in at three pounds, making this pretty dang portable.

The new M2 MacBook Air, 15-inch laptop. Apple

The 15-inch Macbook Air is outfitted with the flashy M2 CPU, the same chip found in the most recent 13-inch Macbook Air models. Apple says the laptop is 12 times faster than Intel-based Macbook Air models.

There’s a 1080p camera, a three-microphone array, and six speakers for robust spatial audio. These laptops also ship with a Magsafe charger, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack and are available in four colors, including Midnight and Starlight.

The new 15" Macbook Air, in four colors. Apple

It’s available with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The battery life is also improved, allowing for up to 18 hours of use on a single charge, and the fanless design makes it a whisper-quiet experience. The 15-inch Macbook Air will be available next week, starting at $1,300. Apple is also dropping the price of current 13-inch Macbook Air laptops by $100 or so, depending on the make and model.