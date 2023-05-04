Apple Arcade Adds 20 More Games, Including a Few Brand New Exclusives

Apple Arcade inducted 20 more games to its roster on Thursday, including four brand-new (and exclusive) titles.

Since its initial launch in 2019, Apple Arcade has continued to flesh out its assorted lineup of games you can play with a flat monthly fee. Now the subscription service balloons out even more with the addition of four all-new exclusives (from Disney to TMNT), plus over a dozen other titles.

Cityscapes: Sim Builder is a classic-styled city-building affair with an emphasis on environmental and sustainability themes. Disney SpellStruck taps into Scrabble and Words With Friends to provide crossword puzzles with a House of Mouse spin. TMNT Splintered Fate touts itself as a "co-op roguelike" that puts you in control of the Ninja Turtles as they search for their missing sensei. WHAT THE CAR?, from the makers of WHAT THE GOLF?, puts a new spin (in every sense of the word) on the racing genre with an ever-growing assortment of bizarre variables. And all four of these games are only available via Apple Arcade.

The non-exclusives are made up of games you can already find on the App Store, but now they'll be "free" (so long as you subscribe) on Apple Plus. These include Chess Universe+, Disney Coloring World+, Disney Getaway Blast+, Farming Simulator 20+, Getting Over It+, Hill Climb Racing+, Iron Marines+, Kingdom Two Crowns+, and LIMBO+. My Town Home - Family Games+, Octodad: Dadliest Catch+, PPKP+, Snake.io+, Temple Run+, Time Locker+, and Very Little Nightmares+ have also been added.

An Apple Arcade subscription—$4.99 per month—is required to play all exclusives, though non-exclusive titles are available separately outside of the service. Members can grab any of these Arcade games now.