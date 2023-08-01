Apple Arcade Welcomes 4 More Games This Month, With a Returning Sega Classic

Apple Arcade is getting four more games in August, including what Sega is calling the first Samba De Amigo title to feature a story mode.

August's schedule kicks off with Hungry Sky's Nekograms+, which tasks you with arranging over 15 breeds of kitties across an assortment of cushions to give them the comfiest resting spots. Kingdoms: Merge & Build from Cherrypick Games follows up with a kingdom-building puzzle game that will have you combining items to make building materials, then making stuff with them. Then Seabaa, Inc's finity. crosses the mid-month mark with a mash-up of classic puzzle game elements (think match-3, chess, and tetrominoes), presented in a minimalist 2D style.

Rounding out the month is Sega's Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, billed as a revival of the classic maraca-based rhythm series. This particular iteration adds a trio of new songs—Lady Gaga's "The Edge of Glory," Fitz and the Tantrums' "The Walker," and PSY's "DADDY"—with the promise of more to come post-launch. It also offers a story mode, which Sega says has been absent from the series thus far, that will have you assist Amigo in "a quest to reclaim music."



The rollout of new Apple Arcade games begins on Tuesday, August 8th, with Nekograms+ and continues on Friday, August 18, with Kingdoms: Merge & Build. After that comes finity. on Friday, August 25, with Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go set to arrive on Tuesday, August 29.