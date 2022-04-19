News > Computers Apple Announces Significant Increase in Use of Recycled Materials 50 percent jump over last year By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 19, 2022 01:24PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More We all know the ever-increasing number of gadgets in our lives is doing the planet no favors, so it's nice to see any progress in a direction toward sustainability. One of the world’s largest manufacturers of said gadgets, Apple, just announced statistics regarding its recent use of sustainable recycled materials, as revealed in a company press release. According to that release, 18 percent of the materials used to manufacture its fiscal 2021 products were recycled or renewed. That’s a 50 percent jump for the iPhone maker from 2020 when recycled materials were only about 12 percent. Jeremy Bezanger / Unsplash Additionally, eight new products released featured at least 20 percent recycled materials, including the company’s first use of recycled gold as part of the internal components of the iPhone 13. Apple also "more than doubled" recycled variants of rare earth minerals like cobalt and tungsten throughout 2021. There’s also the matter of plastics. The tech giant announced it has nearly eliminated plastic from its packaging, as it now makes up just four percent of this packaging, with the new iPhone line getting rid of plastic altogether. They set a goal of zero percent plastic use by 2025. Of course, Apple’s revenue and overall sales skyrocketed in 2021, with nearly 100 billion in sales over 2020. In other words, this increase in production could have offset the aforementioned environmental gains. If you really want to dive into these statistics, check out Apple’s annual environmental progress report, which was also released today. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit