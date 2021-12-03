Apple and Prince William Team Up for Exclusive Fitness+ Content

Are you a fan of taking brisk walks and the British royal family? Apple has a smartwatch app for you.

The tech giant has announced an exclusive team up with Prince William, grandson of the actual Queen of England, via a company blog post. The Prince will narrate an episode of Time to Walk, the popular Apple Watch audio experience that encourages smartwatch owners to stay active.

Apple

During the 40 minute episode, His Royal Highness leads Apple Watch owners on a long walk as he discusses his life and the importance of physical fitness.

"He also reflects on a lighthearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that led him to prioritize mental health," Apple wrote.

The episode premieres on December 6 and will be available on-demand to all Fitness+ members at that point.

The entire Time to Walk series is only available to Fitness+ subscribers, though Prince William's audio will air twice on Apple Music 1, the company's flagship radio station for Apple Music subscribers.

Prince William isn't the only high-profile guest Apple has convinced to help guide users along for a stroll. Time to Walk has also featured Dolly Parton, Randall Park, Jane Fonda, Naomi Campbell, Stephen Fry, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and others throughout its two seasons.