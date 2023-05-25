Apple and Madonna Revamp Fitness+ App to Honor LGBTQ+ Community

Apple is doing its own thing for this year’s Pride celebration and transforming its Fitness+ app to honor the LGBTQ+ community.

The subscription service is getting a host of new workouts and meditations, each inspired by the LGBTQ+ community. There’s also a lot of Madonna, like a whole lot of Madonna. She’s starring in her own Artist Spotlight series in the app, which turns entire workouts into career retrospectives for the iconic musician. New workouts featuring her music will be available across nearly every category, starting June 5, including cycling, treadmill, dance, and yoga, among others.

Apple

Also, each trainer leading these workouts will be decked head-to-toe in Madonna-inspired fashion. For instance, cycling trainer Tyrell Désean will be wearing a wedding dress inspired by the video for "Like a Virgin," and rowing trainer Anja Garcia will sport the outfit Madonna wore in the "Material Girl" video.

It’s not all Madonna, however, as the app begins rolling out new workouts and meditations featuring a diverse array of LGBTQ+ artists and allies on May 29. As an example, Fitness+ trainer Christian Howard will be leading a new meditation that reflects on iconic leaders who championed equal rights.

Apple

Finally, there’s that new Apple Watch band that also celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, along with a matching watch face and smartphone wallpaper.

Apple Fitness+ plans cost $10 each month or $80 per year and can be shared with up to five people. Pride Month starts on June 1.