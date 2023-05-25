News > Software & Apps Apple and Madonna Revamp Fitness+ App to Honor LGBTQ+ Community Themed workouts, playlists, and plenty of iconic fashion By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 11:57AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Apple is doing its own thing for this year’s Pride celebration and transforming its Fitness+ app to honor the LGBTQ+ community. The subscription service is getting a host of new workouts and meditations, each inspired by the LGBTQ+ community. There’s also a lot of Madonna, like a whole lot of Madonna. She’s starring in her own Artist Spotlight series in the app, which turns entire workouts into career retrospectives for the iconic musician. New workouts featuring her music will be available across nearly every category, starting June 5, including cycling, treadmill, dance, and yoga, among others. Apple Also, each trainer leading these workouts will be decked head-to-toe in Madonna-inspired fashion. For instance, cycling trainer Tyrell Désean will be wearing a wedding dress inspired by the video for "Like a Virgin," and rowing trainer Anja Garcia will sport the outfit Madonna wore in the "Material Girl" video. It’s not all Madonna, however, as the app begins rolling out new workouts and meditations featuring a diverse array of LGBTQ+ artists and allies on May 29. As an example, Fitness+ trainer Christian Howard will be leading a new meditation that reflects on iconic leaders who championed equal rights. Apple Finally, there’s that new Apple Watch band that also celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, along with a matching watch face and smartphone wallpaper. Apple Fitness+ plans cost $10 each month or $80 per year and can be shared with up to five people. Pride Month starts on June 1. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit