Apple and Google Are Sick of AirTag Stalking, Ready to Address Concerns

Apple and Google are teaming up to address the rise of AirTag stalking and other dubious location-tracker uses, with updates planned by the end of 2023.

AirTags and other location-tracking devices were intended to help people keep tabs on important items like vehicles, keys, and so on, but unwanted tracking is a growing problem. To combat the misuse of these tracking devices, Apple and Google are joining forces to create industry-wide best practices for a broader alert system.

Artur Debat / Getty Images

This joint proposal would allow for and encourage cross-platform unauthorized tracking warnings on Android and iOS. Meaning that hidden trackers will be easier to discover (and deal with) regardless of the devices you use or the make of the tracker. Granted, there are currently workarounds for tracking AirTags on an Android device, but a more universal system would make the process simpler and easier to use as a background function.

It isn't just Apple and Google looking to address tracker misuse, either. Apple said several other companies—including Samsung, Tile, eufy Security, Chipolo, and Pebblebee—have also expressed interest in the proposal. Something that will potentially result in these companies incorporating Apple and Google's suggestions into their products in the future.

Both Apple and Google are encouraging anyone interested to weigh in on the proposal through the Internet Engineering Task Force over the next three months. Once that period has passed, the companies will consider the feedback and start working on system updates to address various tracking concerns. Implementation is expected to begin around the end of the year, with subsequent versions of Android and iOS continuing support.