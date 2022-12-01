Apple Adds Devices to (PRODUCT) RED to Raise Money for World AIDS Day

In conjunction with World AIDS Day for 2022, Apple is helping to raise money and spread awareness through special product releases and platform promotions.

To help combat AIDS and HIV on a global level, Apple has kicked-off a color-coded promotion in support of the Global Fund. As a result, several products are receiving special (PRODUCT) RED variants, and a number of Apple services are helping to improve AIDS awareness.

Apple

You can purchase an iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 (in regular, mini, or Plus models as applicable) to show your support while also contributing a bit of money to the cause. Similarly, you can do the same with the Apple Watch Series 8 (steel case model) or a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. Or, if you aren't in the market for a new device, you can grab one of several RED-themed Watch bands or iPhone cases instead.

Along with fundraising via product sales, Apple is also promoting AIDS and HIV awareness through several of its other services, including Apple Music and Apple Books. The App Store is prompting HIV care app Preppy as its App of the Day, while Apple TV's Watch Now tab features shows and movies that focus on the disease's impact on human lives.



Apple

Apple Music is also highlighting thematic content in recognition of World AIDS Day, and Apple Books is presenting a curated list of related books and audiobooks.

Apple's (PRODUCT) RED accessories and hardware are available for purchase now. An unspecified portion of all (PRODUCT) RED sales will be sent to the Global Fund to help combat AIDS and COVID-19 throughout sub-Saharan Africa.