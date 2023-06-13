Apple's New 15-Inch M2 MacBook Air, Macs Studio & Pro Available Today

Take your pick: Apple has officially launched its latest Mac Pro, M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air, and M2 Ultra-powered Mac Studio.

It's been just over a week since WWDC 2023, wherein Apple revealed full details on its plans for a new 15-inch MacBook Air, along with an updated Mac Pro and Mac Studio. And now the latest laptop and desktops with Apple silicon are out, available through online and in-person Apple Stores.

Aside from the 15-inch Retina screen, the new MacBook Air also boasts Apple's much-touted M2 chip along with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM. This all comes together to make it significantly faster than previous Intel-based MacBook Airs. But it also promises an "all-new" sound system made up of six speakers, along with more typical M2 Air features like MagSafe charging, an integrated Magic Keyboard, and 1080p FaceTime camera. Plus, your choice of 256GB or 512GB of internal SSD storage.

The new Mac Pro is available in tower and rack configurations, starting with a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, and M2 Ultra chip. Something that Apple states makes it roughly three times faster than its Intel-based predecessors. Both vertical (tower) and horizontal (rack) models also come with a minimum of 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage via SSD.

As for the Mac Studio, the newest release offers two options: M2 Max and M2 Ultra. The M2 Max version provides a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage (to start). The M2 Ultra model increases all the numbers by starting with a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Cumulatively, Apple says this makes the M2 Ultra Mac Studio several times faster than any Intel-based iMac and the previous M1 Ultra Mac Studio.

You can order the new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio today starting at $1299, $6999, and $1999 (for M2 Max), respectively. Though in the case of the two desktops, you'll need to account for the added cost of a monitor for the Mac Pro and a monitor, mouse, and keyboard for the Mac Studio. There are also some initial discounts and a $150 gift card with purchase for college students.