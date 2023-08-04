This New App Wants to Make Artificial Intelligence Safe for Kids

PinwheelGPT is a new AI chat app aimed at kids.

The app’s maker claims it’s safer because it blocks inappropriate content.

Some experts say AI chatbots can be harmful to kids.

Rebecca Nelson / Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots are all the rage among adults, and a new app wants to help kids get in on the trend.

Pinwheel is launching PinwheelGPT, what it claims is the first child-safe AI chat app powered by ChatGPT. The software allows monitoring by parents. But some experts say it’s too soon to let children use generative AI as concerns grow about the technology.

“While a chatbot might be seen as a tool for support and companionship, they lack emotional intelligence,” parenting expert Mary Willcox Smith told Lifewire in an email interview. “Genuine human connection and empathy are irreplaceable.”

Safer AI?

MoMo Productions / Getty Images

PinwheelGPT is intended for children between 7 and 12 years old. Its purpose is to provide age-appropriate answers that are simple, easy to understand, and free of explicit content, links, or images.

PinwheelGPT offers a feature allowing parents to remotely access and review their child's chats, including deleted ones. The controls supposedly enable parents to gain insight into their child's curiosities and offer clarifications or corrections when needed.

“With PinwheelGPT, we've created a fun and educational way for today's kids to get in on the exciting power and potential of ChatGPT and accessing information on the internet but with safe, age-appropriate guardrails," Pinwheel CEO Dane Witbeck said in a news release. "Not only can kids participate in the AI tech that's quickly transforming our world, but parents can be actively engaged in the conversation by viewing – and stepping in when or where it feels right – to provide guidance or clarification."

Technologist and parent Mike King said in an email interview that generative AI could help children and can help with learning and fun. His own kids often text their mother when she's at work using AI-enabled speech-to-text technologies.

“Generative AI can also act as a great equalizer to some degree in that it can give kids the ability to get clarifications of things they don't understand using language that they can understand,” he added. “For instance, a lot of kids struggle with math because some teachers are not great communicators of complex subjects, and some textbooks are very obtuse. With Generative AI, a kid can take a passage from the math book and put it into ChatGPT, and say, "Explain this to me in simple terms."

Excessive reliance on AI can also lead to dependency.

But children may not fully grasp the concept of generative AI, Yaron Litwin, a digital safety expert at Canopy, the maker of a parenting app, noted in an email. He said that kids may share personal and mental health issues with chatbots, and there is no guarantee that the answers they receive will benefit them.

"Younger children are more vulnerable to lies and impulsivity and may have trouble distinguishing between fact and fiction, as well as between beneficial advice from a chatbot and suggestions which may be dangerous,” he added.

The use of AI for kids also raises privacy concerns. Many AI applications collect a vast amount of data, including personal information,” Or Biderman, the CEO of the AI company Novacy said via email.

“Excessive reliance on AI can also lead to dependency, limiting children's ability to solve problems or perform tasks without AI assistance,” he added. “This might hinder the development of certain critical thinking and social skills.”

Keeping Your Kids Safe

d3sign / Getty Images

If you do choose to let your children use AI software like PinwheelGPT, there are things you can do to make the experience safer.

Ensure your child knows about the basics of online safety, like not sharing personal information online, Litwin suggested. Also, make sure they understand that even though the AI isn't a person, their interactions could still be visible to others. Keep up to date with developments on this topic so you can discuss it knowledgeably with your children.

“Also, you should consider restricting the amount of time your child spends interacting with the AI and start them out with chatbots designed with children in mind,” he added. “Some have parental control options available, and in general, you should consider a parental control app like Canopy, which monitors text for inappropriate topics, in addition to filtering explicit images and videos.”

