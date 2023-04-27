Anycubic’s Photon Mono 2 Budget 4k 3D Printer Promises Sharper Prints

A new 4K resin 3D printer is on the way from Anycubic, promising several improvements over the company's previous 4K model.

Anycubic's new Photon Mono 2 resin 3D printer strives for beginner-friendliness and an approachable price point. It also claims several upgrades—from sharper print quality to a larger build volume—over its predecessor, the Photon Mono 4K.

Anycubic

These sharper 3D prints are attributed to a combination of the Photon Mono 2's 6.6-inch 4096x2560 monochrome LCD screen plus an upgraded UV light system to reduce textured lines. The build platform is also laser-engraved (as opposed to brushed) aluminum, which Anycubic states will reduce the possibility of a print's first layer peeling off during the process. Thus avoiding a print becoming unusable due to an accidental misalignment.

Despite being almost the same size as the Photon Mono 4K (it's at most about 13 mm deeper and only a few more mm in other directions), the Photon Mono 2 also boasts a larger print area. This 2.09L build volume (versus 1.74L for the 4K) provides an opportunity to print larger objects, more objects, or more intricate and complex objects.

The Photon Mono 2 is available to order in Europe today, while sales in the US begin on Friday, May 5, via the official store and at several online retailers.

Be aware that the Photon Mono 2's $199 price tag only reflects the printer itself—resin, Anycubic's Wash&Cure Machine Plus, washing containers, etc., are not included.