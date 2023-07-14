News > Gaming Xbox Is Streaming Over 1400 Retro Games Thanks to Antstream Arcade With online leaderboards, multiplayer, and save state support By Rob Rich Rob Rich News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 14, 2023 12:04PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Warm up your controllers because loads of classic retro games games are headed for Xbox... for a price, of course. Retro game streaming service Antstream Arcade makes its way to Xbox consoles, giving players a new way to enjoy hundreds of classic games across a multitude of equally-classic consoles. Antstream Arcade has been steadily making its way onto more platforms, and now it's the Xbox's turn. The streaming service has announced that it's bringing its growing library of over 1300 games (from 19 different platforms) to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S next week. Antstream library. Antstream / jens kreuter / Unsplash The full game library includes titles from the Amiga, Amistrad, arcade, Atari (8-bit, 2600, 5200, and 7800), Atari Lynx, C64, DOS, Genesis, MSX, MSX 2, NES, PS1, SNES, and ZX Spectrum. Some consoles currently have far more games than others, such as the original PlayStation's current lineup of two. Aside from access to over 1400 retro games through your Xbox console (via internet connection), Antstream Arcade includes other benefits like weekly tournaments, global high scores, community challenges, multiplayer (both online and on your couch), and the ability to save at any time. Mini-game challenges are also part of the package, with Antstream Arcade providing new goals (and global leaderboards) for various games every month. Preorders for Antstream Arcade are open now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with options for a $29.99 yearly subscription or a one-time $79.99 lifetime plan. Whichever one you choose, the service goes live for Xbox starting on Thursday, July 20. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit