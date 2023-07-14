Xbox Is Streaming Over 1400 Retro Games Thanks to Antstream Arcade

Warm up your controllers because loads of classic retro games games are headed for Xbox... for a price, of course.

Retro game streaming service Antstream Arcade makes its way to Xbox consoles, giving players a new way to enjoy hundreds of classic games across a multitude of equally-classic consoles.

Antstream Arcade has been steadily making its way onto more platforms, and now it's the Xbox's turn. The streaming service has announced that it's bringing its growing library of over 1300 games (from 19 different platforms) to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S next week.

Antstream library. Antstream / jens kreuter / Unsplash

The full game library includes titles from the Amiga, Amistrad, arcade, Atari (8-bit, 2600, 5200, and 7800), Atari Lynx, C64, DOS, Genesis, MSX, MSX 2, NES, PS1, SNES, and ZX Spectrum. Some consoles currently have far more games than others, such as the original PlayStation's current lineup of two.

Aside from access to over 1400 retro games through your Xbox console (via internet connection), Antstream Arcade includes other benefits like weekly tournaments, global high scores, community challenges, multiplayer (both online and on your couch), and the ability to save at any time. Mini-game challenges are also part of the package, with Antstream Arcade providing new goals (and global leaderboards) for various games every month.

Preorders for Antstream Arcade are open now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with options for a $29.99 yearly subscription or a one-time $79.99 lifetime plan. Whichever one you choose, the service goes live for Xbox starting on Thursday, July 20.

