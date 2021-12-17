News > Internet & Security Another Popular Google Play App Found to Host Malware 'Color Message' has been removed, but was downloaded more than 500,000 times By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 17, 2021 11:51AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Google Play app Color Message—which is said to have had over 500,000 downloads—has been removed from the Play Store after being linked to Joker malware. Researchers from mobile security company Pradeo have discovered malware buried in the Color Message app on the Google Play store. More specifically, it's hiding Joker malware, which Pradeo says is extremely difficult to detect, thanks to leaving a small digital footprint. It can also be tricky to remove as it's able to hide its icon once it's been installed. According to Pradeo, Joker malware has been discovered in hundreds of apps over the past two years. Pixabay / Mockup Photos & Olemedia / Getty Images In Pradeo's words, the Joker malware is a form of fleeceware, which can access users' contact lists and send them out to other parties over the network. It also will quietly sign users up for paid services without their knowledge by intercepting SMS (Short Message Service) and simulating clicks. The malware app uses a minimal amount of code to hide itself, making it tough to find once it's in place. Pradeo points out that Color Message's terms and conditions did not explain the level of access the app would have or how much control it would be allowed. The brief description was also hosted on a single, unbranded blog page. fizkes / Getty Images Color Message has since been removed from the Google Play store, but it's recommended that you exercise caution when downloading any apps from unfamiliar developers. Pradeo also highly recommends deleting the Color Message app immediately if you have it installed on your Android device. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit