News > Smart & Connected Life Anker’s New Charger May Be Small, but It’s Also Fast And it was designed with a focus on Apple devices By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on September 6, 2022 12:29PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Anker's latest charger is about as big as a "classic" iPhone plug, but don't let its size fool you. It's no surprise that one of the better-known mobile charging accessory companies would continue iterating and making new products, but this time Anker is downsizing. Specifically, it has a new 511 (Nano 3) charger that's comparably tiny—roughly the size of a USB-C to wall outlet adapter—but it's more than just a plug, obviously. Anker Aside from the apparent portability (plus the plug can fold in to save a bit more space), Anker claims the Nano 3 provides "optimum charging speeds" to just about any device (including some laptops), so long as they're USB-C compatible. The Nano 3 can supposedly get select (unspecified) iPhone models to a 50% charge in about 30 minutes, and it supports Samsung's Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for Super Fast Charging. There's more to the Nano 3 than charging fast, though. It also has built-in safety measures. Despite its size, it also uses Anker's ActiveShield 2.0, which the company says will keep an eye on charging temperatures and can automatically adjust the output if things start to get too hot. The Anker 511 (Nano 3) is available now, in one of five different colors, for $22.99, though that only covers the charger itself. If you want a new USB-C cable (or need to replace your own USB-C cable), you'll have to buy one separately, or you could spring for the charger plus cable bundle for $37.99 if you don't mind a more limited color selection. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit