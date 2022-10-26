News > Smart & Connected Life Anker’s New 3-in-1 Cube Charges Multiple Apple Devices All at Once Take care of your AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone with one small charging station By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 11:04AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The first "Made for Magsafe" certified charging station from Anker is a tiny travel-sized cube that can power AirPods, an Apple Watch, and an iPhone at the same time. This new 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe compacts down to slightly over two square inches, making it easy to take with you when you travel or just keep it out of the way when not in use. And, of course, it can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously (or individually)—the Watch even gets its own little pull-out shelf with a tiny MagSafe charging pad. Anker As the MagSafe certification implies, the 3-in-1 Cube offers wireless charging for any (or all three) of the aforementioned Apple devices. More precisely, it can handle up to 15W of wireless charging for an iPhone, and Anker claims it will get an Apple Watch Series 7, 8, or Ultra from zero to 75 percent in 45 minutes. Anker Besides the obvious charging and portability benefits, the 3-in-1 Cube can also act as an adjustable stand for your iPhone. The top panel (used for charging the iPhone) can fold out at up to a 60-degree angle, while the iPhone can be rotated 360 degrees when connected to the charging station. Anker's 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is available today in the US, UK, and Germany via Apple.com and Anker.com for $149.95. It also comes with a 30W charger and a five-foot-long USB-C to USB-C cable because it can't wirelessly power itself. Be sure your device is compatible before you order one, though, because while it works with most AirPods and Apple Watch models, it only supports the iPhone 12 and newer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit