Anker’s New 3-in-1 Cube Charges Multiple Apple Devices All at Once

The first "Made for Magsafe" certified charging station from Anker is a tiny travel-sized cube that can power AirPods, an Apple Watch, and an iPhone at the same time.

This new 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe compacts down to slightly over two square inches, making it easy to take with you when you travel or just keep it out of the way when not in use. And, of course, it can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously (or individually)—the Watch even gets its own little pull-out shelf with a tiny MagSafe charging pad.

Anker

As the MagSafe certification implies, the 3-in-1 Cube offers wireless charging for any (or all three) of the aforementioned Apple devices. More precisely, it can handle up to 15W of wireless charging for an iPhone, and Anker claims it will get an Apple Watch Series 7, 8, or Ultra from zero to 75 percent in 45 minutes.

Anker

Besides the obvious charging and portability benefits, the 3-in-1 Cube can also act as an adjustable stand for your iPhone. The top panel (used for charging the iPhone) can fold out at up to a 60-degree angle, while the iPhone can be rotated 360 degrees when connected to the charging station.

Anker's 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is available today in the US, UK, and Germany via Apple.com and Anker.com for $149.95. It also comes with a 30W charger and a five-foot-long USB-C to USB-C cable because it can't wirelessly power itself. Be sure your device is compatible before you order one, though, because while it works with most AirPods and Apple Watch models, it only supports the iPhone 12 and newer.