The Ultimate Animal Crossing House Upgrades Guide (New Horizons)

Expansion What You Get Cost Tent Small tent interior (4x4). 5,000 Nook Miles House Single room house (6x6).

Place items on walls.

80 units of storage. Access to Nook Miles+. 98,000 Bells Ground Floor Expansion Larger single room house.

28 additional squares of floor space.

40 additional units of storage. 198,000 Bells First Room Back room addition.

36 additional squares of floor space.

120 additional units of floor space. 348,000 Bells Second Room Left room addition.

36 additional squares.

80 additional units of storage.

You can now move your mailbox.

You can now change the color of your roof. 548,000 Bells Third Room Right room addition.

36 additional squares of floor space.

80 additional units of storage. 758,000 Bells Second Floor Second story added.

60 additional squares of floor space.

400 additional units of storage. 1,248,000 Bells Basement Basement floor added.

60 additional squares of floor space.

800 additional units of storage.

Free unlimited external house customization available after paying off the loan. 2,498,000 Bells Storage Expansion 800 additional units of storage. 500,000 Bells Storage Expansion 800 additional units of storage. 700,000 Bells Storage Expansion 800 additional units of storage. 900,000 Bells Storage Expansion 1,000 additional units of storage. 1,200,000 Bells

What Is the First House Upgrade in Animal Crossing?

The first house upgrade turns your tent into an actual house. This gives you more floor space, and it also grants you the ability to hang pictures and other items on the interior walls of your house.

What Is the Second House Upgrade in Animal Crossing?

The second house upgrade expands the main room of your house, but it doesn’t add anything else. This is the same size the main room of your house will be throughout the game, and it’s also the size your second floor and basement will share.

What Is the Third House Upgrade in Animal Crossing?

When you get the third house upgrade, you add the first brand new room to your house. This room is the same size as your initial house before you upgraded it, and you access it from the north end of your house.

What Is the Fourth House Upgrade in Animal Crossing?

The fourth house upgrade is one of the more important ones, because it adds a room to the house in addition to unlocking a couple new things. This upgrade adds a room you can access from the left side of the main room. It also unlocks the ability to move your mailbox wherever you want on the island, and it gives you access to the house customization system. At this point, you get the ability to change the color of your roof.

What Is the Fifth House Upgrade in Animal Crossing?

The fifth house upgrade adds another room, which can be accessed from the right side of your house. It’s the same size as the other two additional rooms. In addition to the new room, you get a new customization option. This one allows you to customize your door.

What Is the Sixth House Upgrade in Animal Crossing?

The penultimate house upgrade adds a basement to your house in addition to unlocking new features for house and mailbox customization. You can now change the siding of your house and use custom mailboxes instead of having to stick with the default mailbox design.

What Is the Max House Upgrade in Animal Crossing?

There are two max house upgrades in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The first max upgrade comes when you add the basement floor to your house. That’s the final upgrade you can make in terms of the size of your house, new rooms, and new floors. When you complete that max upgrade, and pay off the loan, you also unlock free exterior renovations.

The other max house upgrade comes later. Once you’ve finished adding new rooms and floors in your house, you may want to turn your eyes to maxing out the storage space. There are four possible storage expansions, with the first three adding 800 new storage slots each, and the fourth adding 1,000 new storage slots. Once you’ve finished with that, there are no more house upgrades available.

Storage upgrades are useful, as they give you more room to store crafting materials like iron and hardwood, spare furniture, tools, and more.

What Happens if You Don’t Pay Your Loan in Animal Crossing?

Unlike real life loans, there are no penalties if you decide to not pay off your loan in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Tom Nook doesn’t charge you interest, so you can avoid paying off your loan as long as you like if you aren’t interested in the next housing upgrade.

Once you’ve added your basement, the only incentive to paying off the final loan is doing so unlocks free unlimited exterior renovations. If you don’t care about exterior renovations, then you never need to pay off the loan.