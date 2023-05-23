Android Users Are Switching to iPhones Over Quality, Experts Say

A recent study found an uptick in users switching from Android to iOS.

Experts say that Apple phones have superior battery life and other features.

But Android phones offer more customizability and tighter integration with Google.

Tim Robberts / Getty Images

Users are tossing aside their Android phones in favor of iOS devices in a move that may be due to their preference for Apple's engineering and software.

A new survey finds Apple is attracting more switchers from Android. The trend isn't surprising, some experts say.

"Let's start with the battery life of the phone," tech analyst Bob Bilbruck, the CEO of Captjur, told Lifewire in an email interview. "Apple is far superior to Android in this area and always has been. Android phones do not stay charged, and so many people never turn their phones off today, so battery life is a feature that is super important."

Android Switchers

Apple is reaping the benefits of doubts over Android. A report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners looked at iPhone purchase data over the last nine years and discovered that from March 2022 to March 2023, 15% of individuals who bought an iPhone said that they had switched from an Android phone, while 83% proclaimed that they remained loyal to the iPhone.

Apple's superior ability to keep advertisers from tracking you may also be driving the move away from Android, Bilbruck said.

"One of the major factors is Android phones are constantly tracking you, and to constantly track someone takes a lot of power from the phone," he added. "People have always assumed it was why iPhones have better battery life than Android phones—but the reality is Android (Google) is tracking users more frequently than Apple is."

Ease of use is another factor, Bilbruck contended, saying, "Androids are clunky devices, and they are not user-friendly. Also, everything you do on an Apple phone is designed for user experience, whereas with Android, it is not."

Privacy concerns may be one factor motivating Android switchers. Apple devices have a much stronger reputation for both privacy and security, Steven Athwal, the managing director at The Big Phone Store, said in an email.

"Compared to Google, Apple collects far less personal data on its users, and iPhones are able to maintain a much higher standard of security due to having more control over their own hardware and software," he added.

I actually put off buying an iPhone for a long time as I knew I did not want to be addicted to my phone.

iPhones are known for their intuitive and easy-to-use operating system and high-end hardware, Michael Collins, the managing director of SphereIT.UK said via email. He noted that iPhones offer greater app compatibility and a superb camera with special editing features.

"iPhones also have access to many exclusive features, like FaceID and Apple Pay," he added.

Android Fans State Their Case

Android phones have a loyal fan base despite the increasing number of Apple switchers. Collins contended that Android phones offer users flexibility and customizability, with a wide selection of apps and more affordable options.

"Android phones allow users to personalize their experience, with voice and gesture controls, as well as choices of different launchers and skins," he added. "Android phones are also more open to cloud storage and integration, offering powerful features for data backup."

There are other ways Android beats iOS, software developer Vladislav Bilay said in an email. For example, Android seamlessly integrates with various Google services, such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, and Google Assistant.

Adrien / Unsplash

"If you heavily rely on Google's ecosystem, an Android smartphone can provide a cohesive experience with easy access to these services," he added.

Some Android phones also offer some hardware tricks lacking in Apple models. Bilay pointed out that many Android smartphones support expandable storage through MicroSD cards. "This allows users to increase their device's storage capacity, providing more room for apps, media files, and other data," he said.

Cody Bollerman switched from an iPhone to an Android phone and found an unusual bonus in the move. In an email, he touted Android's "sub-par performance" as a benefit compared to an iPhone.

"You will view your Android primarily as a means for texting, phone calls, email, and maybe some apps," he added. "The benefit is gaining more time outside of your screen. It's not as addictive as an iPhone, in my experience. I actually put off buying an iPhone for a long time as I knew I did not want to be addicted to my phone. I'm online a lot already. I appreciated the solace of just having a basic phone."