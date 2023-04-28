Android Tablets Don't Get Enough Love—Here's Why iPads Aren't the Only Option

One Plus is launching a new Android tablet in the US.

Experts say Android is a viable alternative to iOS and Windows as a tablet operating system.

Android is open source, meaning anyone can customize its features to suit their needs or preferences.

Apple gets most of the tablet attention thanks to its iPad lineup, but it's not the only game in town for big-screen mobile devices.

One Plus is launching its Android tablet in the US. Experts say it's an example of a growing number of Android tablets worth your consideration.

"Android is a highly versatile and customizable operating system that has become an excellent alternative for a tablet OS," Kelvin Wira, the CEO of Superpixel, an animation agency, told Lifewire in an email interview." It offers a range of features and benefits that make it a top choice for many users. As an open-source platform, developers can create and customize their own applications, resulting in a vast selection of apps to choose from."

Is the OnePlus Pad a Better Android Tablet?

OnePlus, the smartphone maker known for its flagship killers, has entered the tablet market with the OnePlus Pad, a bold-looking device with premium specs and features.

The OnePlus Pad sports an 11.61-inch LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, which the company claims is the world's first ReadFit display. This means that the screen is more square for a better view and more comfortable reading while also displaying almost the same area as a 12-inch screen with a standard ratio.

"Android has classically fallen behind Samsung and Apple in regard to tablets," tech analyst Bob Bilbruck, the CEO of Captjur, told Lifewire via email. "The couple of things that the OnePlus Tab tablet has going for it is battery life and probably price point—it's going to play at the bottom of the tablet market. Think kids watching YouTube videos is the market, for under $500; little risk for parents if the device gets broken."

The OnePlus Pad runs on OxygenOS based on Android 12, which offers a familiar and smooth user interface for OnePlus fans. The tablet also supports Cellular Data Sharing, which allows users to share their 5G mobile data with their phone under the same secure account. It's priced at $479 for the 8GB/128GB variant and $579 for the US 12GB/256GB variant. The OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, which can attach to the tablet magnetically and provides a laptop-like experience, costs $149.

The iPad vs Android Tablet Debate

Despite the enticing specs of the One Plus Pad, Bilbruck said that Android has its downsides.

"Just like Android phones, Android tablet performance in the past has not been outstanding—people mistake wide distribution of Android as product success," he added. "It's not. Android devices are known for poor performance but lower prices. They value play devices compared to rivals Samsung and Apple. The app selection and availability are OK compared to Samsung but much inferior to Apple."

Bilbruck said he wouldn't consider buying an Android tablet. He said that battery life had been a massive issue in the past for Android devices, which may improve with the OnePlus Tab tablet.

"I think Android devices have been on the market long enough where people have had enough experience with them to be a little apprehensive about the 'improved features,'" he added. "Apple doesn't sell on improved features, Apple sells on premium features and technology advancements. Until we see an Android device at these levels of performance—they will always be a third-tier player in this product vertical."

But software developer Prabhsharan Singh insisted in an email to Lifewire that Android offers many advantages over iOS, making it attractive for tablet use. He noted that since Android is open source, anyone can customize its features to suit their needs or preferences. It also has access to the Google Play Store, which hosts thousands of apps that can be used on tablets running Android. Furthermore, he said, the user interface is intuitive.

"The OnePlus Tab looks like an attractive option for anyone looking for a high-performance tablet running Android OS," Singh said. "It has plenty of features that make it stand out from similar models, such as its fast processor, large display, and dual front-facing speakers. Additionally, it has a long battery life and is lightweight, making it easy to take on the go."