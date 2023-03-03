The 57 Best Android Secret Codes of 2023

We've put together a list of the best secret codes for Android phones and tablets to help you access and unlock non-obvious features of Android. Some of them will work for all Androids, but other codes are device-specific.

How to Use Android Secret Codes

All phones that run Android have a built-in protocol called USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data), which allows users to quickly access features on their phone regardless of the manufacturer.

To use Android secret codes, go to the Phone app, open the dial pad, and enter a code. You don't need to tap Call. If your phone supports the code, it should execute automatically.

Best Codes for Finding Phone Information

These codes can tell you important information about your phone's hardware and software:

*#*#2663#*#* – Display the touch-screen version information.

– Display the touch-screen version information. *#*#44336#*#* – Display your phone’s build time.

– Display your phone’s build time. *#*#3264#*#* – Check your RAM version.

– Check your RAM version. *#*#1111#*#* – Display FTA software version.

– Display FTA software version. *#*#2222#*#* – Display FTA hardware version.

– Display FTA hardware version. *#*#232337#*# – View Bluetooth device address.



– View Bluetooth device address. *#06# – View your phone's IMEI number.

– View your phone's IMEI number. *#*#232338#*#* – Display your Wi-Fi network's MAC address.

– Display your Wi-Fi network's MAC address. *#*#4986*2650468#*#* – View your phone's firmware information.

– View your phone's firmware information. *#*#34971539#*#* – View your camera firmware information.

– View your camera firmware information. *#*#1234#*#* – View your phone’s firmware information including the PDA software version.

– View your phone’s firmware information including the PDA software version. *#03# – View the NAND flash serial number.



Best Codes for Managing Phone Settings

These codes can be used as shortcuts to perform various helpful tasks:

*#*#7594#*#* – Change power button behavior.

– Change power button behavior. *#*#197328640#*#* – Access Service Mode to perform tests and change phone settings.



– Access Service Mode to perform tests and change phone settings. *3001#12345#* – Access Field Mode and view information about local networks and cell towers.

– Access Field Mode and view information about local networks and cell towers. *#3282*727336*# – View storage and data consumption information.

– View storage and data consumption information. *#*#4636#*#* – Display battery information, WLAN status, and usage statistics.

– Display battery information, WLAN status, and usage statistics. *#*#225#*#* – Display Calendar data stored on your phone.

– Display Calendar data stored on your phone. *#2263# – Display the RF band selection.

– Display the RF band selection. *3282# – Get a text message with your billing information.



– Get a text message with your billing information. *#0*# – Enter test mode (only available on some devices).

Best Codes for Troubleshooting Android

If your phone is malfunctioning, try these codes to troubleshoot your Android and identify the problem:

*#*#1472365#*#* – Perform a GPS test.



– Perform a GPS test. *#*#2664#*#* – Test the touch-screen.

– Test the touch-screen. *#*#526#*#* – Perform a WLAN test.

– Perform a WLAN test. *#*#232331#*#* – Test Bluetooth.

– Test Bluetooth. *#*#7262626#*#* – Perform a field test.

– Perform a field test. *#*#0842#*#* – Test vibration and backlight.

– Test vibration and backlight. *#*#0283#*#* – Perform a packet loopback test.

– Perform a packet loopback test. *#*#0588#*#* – Perform a proximity sensor test.

– Perform a proximity sensor test. *#*#0673#*#* or *#*#0289#*#* – Perform an audio and melody tests.

or – Perform an audio and melody tests. #0782*# – Perform a real-time clock test.

– Perform a real-time clock test. #*#426#*# – Run Google Play Services diagnostics.

– Run Google Play Services diagnostics. *#0589# – Perform a light sensor test.

– Perform a light sensor test. *#0228# – Check your battery status and details.

– Check your battery status and details. *#7284# – Access USB 12C mode control.

– Access USB 12C mode control. *#872564# – Access USB logging control.

– Access USB logging control. *#745# – Open the RIL dump menu.

– Open the RIL dump menu. *#746# – Open the Debug dump menu.

– Open the Debug dump menu. *#9900# – Access System dump mode.

– Access System dump mode. *#3214789# – Display the GCF mode status.

– Display the GCF mode status. *#9090# – Display diagnostic configuration.

– Display diagnostic configuration. *#7353# – Open the Quick test menu.

– Open the Quick test menu. *#*#273282*255*663282*#*#* – Make a backup of your media files.

– Make a backup of your media files. *#*#7780#*#* – Factory reset your Android phone.



A factory reset removes all personal data from your phone, so back up your Android before resetting your device.



Best Codes for Managing Calls and Messages

Use these codes to manage call waiting, call forwarding, and more:

*#67# – Display call forwarding information on your phone.

– Display call forwarding information on your phone. *#61# – See how long it takes to forward calls.

– See how long it takes to forward calls. *31# – Turn on caller ID.

– Turn on caller ID. #31# – Turn off caller ID.

– Turn off caller ID. *43# – Turn on call waiting.

– Turn on call waiting. #43# – Turn off call waiting.

– Turn off call waiting. *5005*7672# – See your SMS message center number.



Best Codes for Specific Android Phones

These secret codes only work for specific brands and models:

7764726 – Open the hidden services menu (Motorola Droid).

– Open the hidden services menu (Motorola Droid). 1809#*990# – Open the hidden services menu (LG Optimus 2x).

– Open the hidden services menu (LG Optimus 2x). 3845#*920# – Open the hidden services menu (LG Optimus 3D).

– Open the hidden services menu (LG Optimus 3D). *#0*# – Open the hidden services menu (Samsung Galaxy S3).

– Open the hidden services menu (Samsung Galaxy S3). *#011# – Display network connection and serving cell information (Samsung phones).