Android 14: News and Anticipated Price (Free), Release Date, Features and Other Rumors

The annual OS upgrade for Android devices is on its way. Below is everything about Android 14 (codenamed Upside Down Cake), including when to expect the update to hit your device, how to install it, and everything new to look forward to.

Android 14 Release Date

Android 14 is already in its beta stages and is fully documented on the official Android website: Android 14 | Android Developers. It was also mentioned at Google I/O 2023, which was expected given that a new major Android version rolls out every year.

The Android Beta program lets you try pre-release versions of the OS. See the Get Android 14 page for all the details.

Once the update is ready for the public, assuming it's available for your device, you'll get a notification to download Android 14. You can also check for an Android OS update manually.





Lifewire's Release Date Estimate Android 14 will likely drop in August or September, probably for Pixel devices first. Previous Android versions followed a similar release cadence.

Android 14 Price

Android updates are provided at no cost.



Android 14 Features

Here are the noteworthy features coming to Android 14:

Camera flash notifications : Flash the camera light or the screen when you receive notifications or alarm sounds.

: Flash the camera light or the screen when you receive notifications or alarm sounds. Selective screen recording : Android 14 is introducing single-app recording. Any app you open will be included in the recording when you screen record. With this update, if you set it to record only Chrome, for example, but you switch over to Twitter, the recording will automatically hide that app but will return to normal recording when you return to Chrome.

: Android 14 is introducing single-app recording. Any app you open will be included in the recording when you screen record. With this update, if you set it to record only Chrome, for example, but you switch over to Twitter, the recording will automatically hide that app but will return to normal recording when you return to Chrome. App cloning : The ability to make a second instance of an app could make its way into Android 14, possibly exclusively to the Pixel smartphone line. This will let you use two accounts for the same app simultaneously.

: The ability to make a second instance of an app could make its way into Android 14, possibly exclusively to the Pixel smartphone line. This will let you use two accounts for the same app simultaneously. Split ring & notification volume controls : This version adds independent volume sliders, thereby breaking up the volume for notification and ringing. This means you can change the volume for one without affecting the other.

: This version adds independent volume sliders, thereby breaking up the volume for notification and ringing. This means you can change the volume for one without affecting the other. Better file transfers : Backups and downloads can keep running in Android 14 until they finish. They'll be paused automatically if necessary, like if you lose your internet connection, and will resume later when possible.

: Backups and downloads can keep running in Android 14 until they finish. They'll be paused automatically if necessary, like if you lose your internet connection, and will resume later when possible. Loud volume alerts : In an effort to help prevent damage to your hearing, you'll be alerted if you've been listening to loud music for a while.

: In an effort to help prevent damage to your hearing, you'll be alerted if you've been listening to loud music for a while. Smarter hearing aids : Android 14 will let you choose whether different types of audio are played on your hearing device or on your phone speaker. For example, ringtones can be set up to play through your speaker while media and system sounds are streamed to your hearing device.

: Android 14 will let you choose whether different types of audio are played on your hearing device or on your phone speaker. For example, ringtones can be set up to play through your speaker while media and system sounds are streamed to your hearing device. Larger text : 2x font scaling is coming to Android later this year, providing low-vision users with additional accessibility options. Google says to prevent large text elements from scaling too large, the system applies a non-linear scaling curve.

: 2x font scaling is coming to Android later this year, providing low-vision users with additional accessibility options. Google says to prevent large text elements from scaling too large, the system applies a non-linear scaling curve. Predictive back gesture : According to this XDA Developers video, Android 14 will let you preview where you'll end up when you trigger the back swipe gesture. You'll see whether it'll take you to the home screen, to a previous page in the app, or to a different app.

: According to this XDA Developers video, Android 14 will let you preview where you'll end up when you trigger the back swipe gesture. You'll see whether it'll take you to the home screen, to a previous page in the app, or to a different app. Data sharing alerts : If an app changes its data-sharing practices, Android 14 will notify you and make it easy for you to change the app's permission settings. You'll see a system notification if one of two things happens: If the app starts sharing location data with third parties or if it starts sharing location data for ads-related purposes.

: If an app changes its data-sharing practices, Android 14 will notify you and make it easy for you to change the app's permission settings. You'll see a system notification if one of two things happens: If the app starts sharing location data with third parties or if it starts sharing location data for ads-related purposes. Passkeys : Third-party apps can use just your phone and your fingerprint to sign you up so you can forget about making passwords.

: Third-party apps can use just your phone and your fingerprint to sign you up so you can forget about making passwords. Enhanced PIN privacy : Android 14 might add a new toggle you can turn on to disable animations while entering your PIN. The idea is to make it harder for an eavesdropper to see which buttons you're pressing. This 15-second video demonstrates how it works.

: Android 14 might add a new toggle you can turn on to disable animations while entering your PIN. The idea is to make it harder for an eavesdropper to see which buttons you're pressing. This 15-second video demonstrates how it works. Auto-confirm correct PIN : If you're interested in saving a second, you'll be happy to hear that Android 14 might let you toggle a screen lock feature that final tap that lets you authenticate

: If you're interested in saving a second, you'll be happy to hear that Android 14 might let you toggle a screen lock feature that final tap that lets you authenticate Location-based loyalty cards : Spotted by Mishaal Rahman, Android 14 Beta 1 hints at Google Wallet using your location to suggest a loyalty card you might want to use in a store, thus saving you from fumbling through the Google Wallet app during checkout.

: Spotted by Mishaal Rahman, Android 14 Beta 1 hints at Google Wallet using your location to suggest a loyalty card you might want to use in a store, thus saving you from fumbling through the Google Wallet app during checkout. Satellite support : Upgrading to Android 14 might enable satellite communication support.

: Upgrading to Android 14 might enable satellite communication support. Dual-SIM switching : A new option called "Switch mobile data automatically" will allow Dual-SIM users to have a backup SIM go into effect automatically when the second SIM has better call availability and internet access.

: A new option called "Switch mobile data automatically" will allow Dual-SIM users to have a backup SIM go into effect automatically when the second SIM has better call availability and internet access. Health Connect : You can install Health Connect via the Play Store, but Android 14 will integrate it into your phone. Google explains that this app provides a "simple way to share data between your health, fitness, and wellbeing apps without compromising on privacy."

: You can install Health Connect via the Play Store, but Android 14 will integrate it into your phone. Google explains that this app provides a "simple way to share data between your health, fitness, and wellbeing apps without compromising on privacy." Ultra HDR : You can read all about this new Ultra HDR image file format, but the gist is that you can share an HDR photo with any device, and it'll get a version of the photo that it can load. For example, if an older phone tries to view it, it will open a normal JPEG, but a newer device will see the full HDR image.

: You can read all about this new Ultra HDR image file format, but the gist is that you can share an HDR photo with any device, and it'll get a version of the photo that it can load. For example, if an older phone tries to view it, it will open a normal JPEG, but a newer device will see the full HDR image. Dual live wallpapers : Android doesn't let you set a separate live wallpaper for your lock screen and home screen. According to XDA Developers, this could change with Android 14, which includes an "independent lock screen live wallpaper" feature.

: Android doesn't let you set a separate live wallpaper for your lock screen and home screen. According to XDA Developers, this could change with Android 14, which includes an "independent lock screen live wallpaper" feature. Lock screen shortcuts: Android 14 will let you change the lock screen shortcut to any of these options: QR code scanner, flashlight, video camera, note-taking, mute, Wallet, Camera, Do Not Disturb, and Device Controls.

Android 14 Supported Devices

The following devices will get the Android 14 update (this isn't an exhaustive list):

Pixel : Pixel 4a (5G) and newer

: Pixel 4a (5G) and newer Samsung Galaxy : Galaxy Z Flip 3 and newer, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and newer, Galaxy S21 and newer

: Galaxy Z Flip 3 and newer, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and newer, Galaxy S21 and newer OnePlus : OnePlus 9 and newer

: OnePlus 9 and newer Xiaomi : Xiaomi 12T and newer

: Xiaomi 12T and newer OPPO : OPPO Find N2 Flip

: OPPO Find N2 Flip Nothing : Nothing Phone 1

: Nothing Phone 1 Realme : Realme 9-series and 10-series phones and other models

: Realme 9-series and 10-series phones and other models Vivo: Vivo X90 Pro and iQOO 11

