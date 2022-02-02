Mobile Phones > Android Android 13: News, Release Date, Features, and Rumors What’s coming in Google’s latest operating system By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the VP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 2, 2022 Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images Tweet Share Email Android Switching from iOS Android 13 is the next operating system update for Android devices. Rumors include updates to Material You, faster access to a QR code scanner, a new audio feature, and improvements to notifications and other settings. When Will Android 13 Be Released? The new OS will likely be available in October 2022. Android 12 was announced at Google I/O in February 2021 and released in October 2021, so we expect similar timing for Android 13. Android 13 Features We don't know a lot yet about this OS update. We'll keep this page updated as other details emerge closer to its release. Here are some rumors. Material You updates. Android 13 will likely build on Material You, Android 12's UIrevamp, which allowed a range of customizations like matching your wallpapercolors to your app themes. Improved QR scanning. This OS update could allow users to scan QR codes from the lockscreen. There could also be enhanced shortcuts to the QR reader. Continuous playback. It could introduce a Tap to Transfer feature like Apple offersbetween its iPhones and HomePods. It lets you continue playing your music fromyour iPhone to your HomePod and back again. More notification control. This feature would force the app maker to ask permissionto send notifications, similar to the prompt you get on many browsers. Per-app language settings. Users might be able to set a different languagedefault depending on the app, rather than one global default setting. Android 13 Supported Devices We expect that most Android devices that support Android 12 can upgrade to Android 13. Models include Google Pixel (3 and up), Samsung Galaxy S20 and S21, Asus Zenfone 8, and the OnePlus 9 smartphone series. Google might drop support for the Pixel 3 series with Android 13, but we can't say for sure. The Latest News About Android 13 You can get more smartphone news from Lifewire. Here are some of the latest stories about Android 13 and Android phones. Android Authority: Android 13 features: Everything we know so far Techradar: Android 13 release date rumors, supported phones and what we want to see Digital Trends: Android 13: Everything we know so far about the upcoming OS I’m Switching to Android After Years of Apple Loyalty Samsung Rolls Out Android 12 Update to Galaxy Z Fold 3 Phones The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Are Getting One Final Update Next Year Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit