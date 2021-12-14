News > Phones Android 12 Operating System Coming to (Go Edition) Smartphones The update rolls out in 2022 By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 14, 2021 02:42PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Android 12, the latest release of the mobile operating system, is coming to Android (Go edition) smartphones in 2022. Google made the announcement on The Keyword, where the company lays out in detail what Android Go users can expect with the new OS, including more efficient battery usage and other quality-of-life changes that will make these entry-level phones even more accessible. Google Android (Go edition) smartphones are affordable, entry-level devices that are light in power. These devices are designed and optimized for low-end hardware with 2GB RAM or less. Android 12 (Go edition) is specifically optimized for those low-end phones. Android 12 (Go edition) also promises quick app launches—up to 30 percent faster—and smoother animation, according to Google. The company also promised to extend battery life since Android 12 (Go edition) will automatically hibernate apps that haven’t been used for a while to save on battery. Android Go devices are typically limited in storage capacity, too. Google has remedied this with an update to the Files Go app that will allow you to recover deleted files within 30 days. That way, you can delete files and free up space without fear of losing anything. Google A new privacy dashboard is also being added to allow you to control which apps can have access to sensitive data, microphone, and camera. Android 12 will allow you to set an approximate location instead of a precise one for added privacy. As of now, Google hasn't provided an exact date for when the Android 12 update will roll out; the company only provided a general time frame of "next year." Google also did not provide information on which specific devices—there are 1600 (Go edition) models—will get the update. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit