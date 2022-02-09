And Lo, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Was Made Real

It’s official, the Galaxy S22 is coming and will be available in three different models: the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

We all had a pretty good idea that Samsung had plans to unveil its Galaxy S22 series of smartphones when it teased as much back in January. So it’s not much of a surprise that Samsung did just that and unveiled the new Galaxy S22 during February’s Unpacked event. Though specifics like a focus (pun definitely intended) on improved camera and video quality and an assortment of three different models to choose from was slightly less obvious—12MP rear cameras; 40MP front cameras; that kind of thing.

Samsung

Starting with the Galaxy S22 and S22+, we’re looking at (also intended) a dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340. Though there is a size difference between them, with the S22 coming in at 6.1-inches and the S22+ at 6.6-inches. Both models also include 8GB of RAM but offer the option for either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Also worth noting, the S22 does not utilize Samsung’s touted 4nm processor—though the S22+ and S22 Ultra do.

As for the S22 Ultra, as you’d expect from the name, it’s got the beefiest list of specs out of all three models. A 6.8-inch Edge dynamic AMOLED display, adaptive pixel technology for better looking low-light photos, a 100x space zoom function, and support for 8K videos at 24fps. The S22 Ultra also comes in the most varieties, starting at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Beyond that, you can get it with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage.

Samsung

Reservations for the Galaxy S22 series are currently open on Samsung’s website, and shipping will begin on February 25th.

The S22 starts at $799 and is available in Phantom Black or White, Green, and Pink Gold, while the S22+ is available in the same colors but starts at $999. The S22 Ultra starts at $1199 and is available in Phantom Black/White, Green, and Burgundy (instead of Pink Gold).