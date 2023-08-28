Analogue to Release a Glow-in-the-Dark Version of Its Pocket Gaming Handheld

Expect the Pocket Glow to sell out quickly.

Analogue is preparing to release a limited glow-in-the-dark edition of its highly sought-after Pocket handheld.

Like the original Pocket, the Pocket Glow features a 3.5-inch, 1,600 x 1,440 LCD and can play any Game Boy, Game Boy Color, or Game Boy Advance game, provided you own the original cartridge. It can also run Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and Atari Lynx games with the help of optional adapters. New to the Pocket Glow is an enclosure made with a "proprietary high-quality photo-luminescent plastic" Analogue says emits a "chalky, stary glow" in the dark after absorbing direct sunlight, incandescent light, or blacklight.

The Pocket Glow, as seen in the dark. Pocket

On X (formerly Twitter), Analogue said the Pocket Glow would be "available in highly limited quantities" for $250 each. That's $30 more than the Pocket Black and White models cost when they're not out of stock. The device will go on sale on September 1 at 11 a.m. ET, with shipments to follow on September 5.

Separately, Analogue announced that "99.9% of all Pocket preorders" have shipped out to customers, with the remaining units set to leave the company's warehouse this week. When Pocket first hit the market at the end of 2021, demand for the handheld was so high that Analogue said some people wouldn't get their orders until 2023. Although you can't buy the standard models right now, Analogue said Monday new stock would be available soon. Once that happens, the company will offer free shipping insurance to new customers. Domestic customers can also look forward to lower shipping costs.