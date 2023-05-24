AMD’s New Radeon RX 7600 GPU Promises Even Better 1080p Performance

AMD's newest Radeon RX GPU is primed for 1080p gaming and is hitting online store shelves very soon.

Much like the RX 6600 XT that came before it, the Radeon RX 7600 has been optimized for gaming at 1080p resolutions. It also boasts improved performance over previous RX and RTX GPUs, with AMD claiming over 60fps and high-fidelity streaming.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

Under the proverbial hood is a 32 MB Infinity Cache (for faster, smoother visual performance), a max memory cap of 8 GB, a 128-bit memory interface, and can reach memory speeds up to 18 Gbps. It also has an HDMI connection port, supports 4K video rendering, and can handle up to 8K video playback with 12-bit HDR. This ultimately boils down to better (compared to older models) gaming performance, as well as improved video quality and sharper text if you like to stream your games.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

The RX 7600 does require a bit more juice than its predecessor, however. While the RX 6600 needed a minimum board power of 132 W and a 450 W minimum PSU, this new GPU requires 165 W of board power and a minimum PSU of 550 W. Something to keep in mind if your system's power distribution doesn't offer much wiggle room.

You'll be able to order the Radeon RX 7600 directly from AMD and other AMD partners like ASUS and MSI starting on Thursday, May 25. The RX 7600 carries a price of $269, with no other models appearing in AMD's announcement, so there should only be one version to look out for.