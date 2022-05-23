News > Computers AMD Previews Next Gen CPUs and Motherboards No definitive launch date or price point given By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 23, 2022 12:46PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming During its Computex 2022 event, AMD revealed its upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors, new 600 series motherboards, and teased new CPUs for its mobile platform. The Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be running on a five nanometer Zen 4 core that will increase clock speeds and offer a 15 percent performance boost when compared to the previous generation. Alongside those are the new 600 series motherboards, which are a part of the new AMD Socket AM5 platform and have varying degrees of performance. AMD For starters, AMD demonstrated a pre-production Ryzen CPU running at a 5.5 GHz clock speed while playing Ghostwire: Tokyo. AMD claims its new CPU can run 31 percent faster than an Intel Core i9 12900K chip while under a heavy rending workload. For the motherboards, there are three models: the B650, X670, and the X670 Extreme. They all have a 1718-pin LGA design that can support dual-channel DDR5 memory and up to 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes. The X670 Extreme is slated to be the best performing motherboard, with two slots for graphics cards and one for storage. The X670 only has one graphics card slot, while the B650 has one for storage. Very little was revealed about the mobile Ryzen CPUs. AMD states this line will be built on Zen 2 cores and RDNA 2 architecture and is designed to have long battery life. The line is set to release in Q4 2022. Marko Geber/Getty Images AMD expects the mobile Ryzen CPUs to be priced between $399 and $699 but didn't provide price points on the other hardware or a launch date. If you're curious to see the Ryzen 7000 demo, AMD's keynote is up on YouTube. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit