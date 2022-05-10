AMD Has a Trio of New Radeon 6000 Series Graphics Cards

Three new graphics cards are being added to AMD's Radeon RX 6000 Series, boasting faster performance with improved software and firmware compared to older models.

AMD's press release highlights the Radeon RX 6650 XT, 6750 XT, and 6950 XT, designed to get the most out of 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions, respectively. And they all offer AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0, which when used with supported games, can improve frame rates and image quality at most resolutions. The option for Smart Access Memory (SAM), which allows higher performance when paired with AMD's Ryzen processors and 500 Series motherboards is also built into them.



AMD

The "smallest" of the bunch, the 6650 XT, offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory with a 128-bit memory interface, a cache of up to 469GB, and a 2410 MHz game clock. The 6750 XT is an incremental improvement with 12GB of memory and a 192-bit interface, up to 1326GB of cache space, and a 2495 MHz game clock. Both cards, then, offer a fair amount of memory, can use that memory more effectively, can better handle large and complex imagery, and have fairly high performance caps.

AMD

What's a bit odd is that the 6950 XT (AMD's heavy hitter of the lineup), is both an improvement and a slight step down in some areas. It offers 16GB of memory with a 256-bit interface, has the most compute units (80) of all three cards, and can reach up to 1793GB/s of memory bandwidth. But its game clock is actually the slowest of the bunch (2100 MHz), and its boost clock caps out at 2310 MHZ—about 300 MHZ below the 6750 XT and the 6650 XT. So compared to its brethren it offers the most memory with the best handling, but isn't quite as good at dealing with large or complex scenes and has a lower performance cap. Though having twice as many compute units as either of the other cards in the lineup could make up for some of that as it will be able to handle more simultaneous processes.

All three of the new 6000 Series cards should be available now, with both the 6950 XT and the 6750 XT up on AMD's own shop for $1099 and $549, respectively. The 6650 XT is also supposed to be available today for $399, according to AMD, but hasn't popped up for sale yet for some reason.