AMD Details Ryzen 5800X3D CPU, Promises ‘Fastest’ Game Performance

The PC graphics space race looks to be heating up once again, thanks to industry leader AMD.

The company just formally announced the Ryzen 5800X3D CPU, touting it as the "ultimate gaming processor," according to an official blog post. AMD first previewed this beast back in January at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, but now it'll be available for the general public.

Luis Gonzalez / Unsplash

And the specs certainly look promising. The Ryzen 5800X3D boasts an eight-core Zen 3 processor with proprietary memory-stacking technology that boosts the L3 cache to a whopping 96MB, which is triple the cache found in the previous generation.

According to AMD, the chip allows modern enthusiasts to run games 15 percent faster than a Ryzen 9 5900X. They are even saying it offers better performance than Intel’s flagship Core i9-12900K, though they did not mention any specifics when compared to Intel.

AMD’s Ryzen 5800X3D is available starting April 20 and will cost $449. They are also releasing a slew of new desktop processors aimed at mainstream PC users, ranging in price from $99 to $299.

Other than the improved memory tech of the 5900X3D, the physical attributes closely resemble the standard Ryzen 9 5900X. For a true next-gen experience, look out for the forthcoming Ryzen 7000 series, as it will include newly adopted Zen 4 architecture, a new Socket AM5 motherboard, and other unique upgrades.