Amazon's New Suite of Fire TVs Includes an Affordable $200 2-Series

Amazon is releasing a slew of new Fire TVs, including an ultra-affordable model that starts at just $200.

It starts with new size options for the Fire TV Omni QLED series, as these TVs will now offer size options of 43”, 50”, and 55” to add to pre-existing sizes. These smart TVs integrate fully with Alexa, thanks to far-field microphones, and offer a number of useful widgets, in addition to boasting 4K Quantum Dot Technology. The new sizes are available now.

Amazon

The entire Fire TV Omni QLED line is also getting a robust system update that adds even more smart features, such as on-screen calendars and reminders. Users can also now leave sticky notes for friends or family members, control smart home devices like video doorbells, and play audio from multiple streaming services.

Amazon is calling these features the Ambient Experience. They also include an option to turn your TV into an in-home art gallery, with access to more than 1,700 free gallery-quality pieces of artwork, with no subscription required. Amazon says this feature will soon receive an update that adds dynamic art that adapts to the current environment, like the time of day or weather.

Amazon

Finally, there is the just-announced Fire TV 2-Series. These fun-sized Full HD smart TVs are available in 32” or 40” options and come with an Alexa voice remote to access content and make adjustments. The 32” model costs just $200, with the 40” coming in at $250. Both are available to purchase as of today.