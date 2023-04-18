Amazon's New Dialogue Boost Makes It Easier to Hear Voices in Prime Originals

Many soundbars include a speech enhancement mode to clear up dialogue, but Amazon Prime Video is now addressing this issue at the software level.

The streamer just introduced a brand-new Dialogue Boost mode to help folks eliminate unintelligible speech, particularly during action movies and shows when the dialogue seems to always be fighting with explosions and the like. Amazon claims the feature lets you self-select the dialogue volume, making it easier to hear, even on sub-par TV speakers.

Amazon.

The tool seems easy to use. You will have access to various dialogue adjustment parameters, background music, and even effects. Mix and match to find the perfect output combination for your TV and space. This mode can be accessed on any device offering Prime Video, as the tools are integrated into the streaming platform.

How can it separate the dialogue from everything else that is going on? The Dialogue Boost mode uses a proprietary AI-enhanced algorithm that automatically creates stems for the background music, sound effects, and dialogue. This audio information is then sent to the adjustment menu.

"Dialogue Boost lets you increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects, creating a more comfortable and accessible viewing experience that cannot be found on any other global streaming service," Amazon wrote in a blog post.

The Dialogue Boost feature starts rolling out today, but only for select English-language Amazon original shows and movies, like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Being the Ricardos. Amazon says more titles will be added throughout the year.