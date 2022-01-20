News > Smart & Connected Life Amazon's First Clothing Store Is Coming to Los Angeles It's a high-tech shopping experience By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 20, 2022 02:43PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Amazon is opening Amazon Style, its first-ever physical clothing store, where customers can shop for the latest fashion with some high-tech help. According to Amazon, the store will have hundreds of brands under its roof that you can interact with via the Amazon Shopping app, QR codes, and touchscreens throughout the building. Personalization is a key feature at the store as customers will receive a shopping experience tailored to them. Amazon Upon entering the store, customers will see QR codes next to clothing racks. You scan those codes with the Amazon Shopping App to display product information and customer ratings. From there, you select which clothes to send to a fitting room. The app notifies you when the fitting room is ready. From this interaction, the Shopping app’s algorithm learns what you like and sends real-time recommendations as you shop. While in the fitting rooms, customers can request more clothes via the touchscreen. You can buy the clothes you tried on that same day while in the store or save them to the Shopping app to buy later and have the items delivered to you. Amazon Style will not be totally automated, however. Employees will still provide customer service and other store operations. The store will support Amazon One technology, which allows people to pay with the palm of their hand. You can also order clothes online to be delivered to the store, but you still have to pay in the store when you pick them up. This works differently than Amazon Fresh, where you pay online and pick up in the store. Amazon Style will first open at The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles later this year, but no exact date has been given. There has also been no mention of if or when other locations will open. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit