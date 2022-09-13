News > Computers Amazon's Entry-Level Kindle Gets a Pleasing Refresh With Major Stat Boosts Double the storage, a better display, a larger battery, and more By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 11:16AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming It has been a few years since Amazon upgraded its entry-level Kindle e-reader, but they just announced a major refresh and the wait looks to have been worth it. The next-generation Kindle e-reader is filled with tons of improvements over its predecessor, including twice the storage capacity, from 8GB to 16GB. That may not sound like a lot, but books are small, so this increase allows for thousands more. Amazon The 6-inch display is also significantly improved, with a 300 ppi resolution (up from 167 ppi.) This brings the resolution in-line with its more-expensive cousin, the Amazon Paperwhite. Amazon says this gives the new Kindle "laser-quality" text and graphics. No aspect of the new Kindle remains untouched by Amazon’s team of engineers. The battery is larger and more efficient, allowing for six weeks of juice on a single charge. There's now a USB-C port for faster charging and the update includes a front-adjustable light for night-reading. And if you buy this refresh you also get a four-month trial to Kindle Unlimited. Amazon Amazon is also launching an updated Kindle Kids version, which boasts all of the same specs, a snazzy and colorful cover, and a two-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes access to thousands of kid-friendly books. Pre-orders for both models start today and will ship on October 12. The standard Kindle costs $100 and the new Kindle Kids edition costs $120 (likely to account for that lengthy subscription). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit