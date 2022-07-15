News > Smart & Connected Life Amazon’s Drone Delivery Service Expands to Texas Texas A&M University is getting Prime Air By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 15, 2022 01:45PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming It was just a few weeks ago when Amazon announced the first city to be serviced by Prime Air drone deliveries in California, and now another city is readying its umbrellas for falling packages. The next lucky winner in the "robots flying through the sky to bring kitchen utensils" lottery is College Station, Texas. That’s right, Prime Air is coming to Texas A&M University and the surrounding areas. Amazon Amazon hasn't announced a timetable for the launch, other than saying that drone deliveries will be available in College Station later in the year. "We look forward to partnering with Amazon and Texas A&M and are confident that Amazon will be a productive, conscientious, and accountable participant in our community,” said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney. The US Census Bureau denotes the population of College Station was around 120,000 as of last July, making it a decently-sized city for Amazon to choose as one of the initial testing grounds for Prime Air. Amazon’s drone delivery service plans to drop packages off in customers’ backyards. The company says thousands of products are available for this method of transport, though there is no list of eligible items. The company has, however, said there's a package weight limit of around five pounds, so don’t expect a TV to land softly in a backyard anytime soon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit