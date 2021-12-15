News > Internet & Security Amazon Web Services Outage Hits Doordash, Twitch, and More Other sites may be affected, too By Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Twitter Freelance Technology Reporter Full Sail University Josh Hawkins is a freelance writer for Lifewire who loves writing about the latest tech and gadgets that help make people’s lives easier. As an avid gamer and VR enthusiast, he also enjoys diving deep into the technology that helps bring those kinds of experiences to life. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on December 15, 2021 11:30AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More An Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage appears to be affecting multiple websites, including Twitch and Doordash. Reports of the outage began to appear on Downdetector early this morning, as well as on social media. Much of the internet runs off of Amazon’s servers, which means an AWS outage has the potential to affect millions of websites. jazz42 / Getty Images We’ve already seen reports from Twitch and Doordash that users are having connection issues with the websites and apps. Downdetector has also shown a spike in issues for other apps like Clash Royale and PlayStation Network. There have also been some reports of problems launching Amazon and other websites. If you’re experiencing issues with one of your preferred websites, then it’s possibly due to the AWS outage. According to the AWS Service Health Dashboard, the system appears to be having issues specifically with two connection regions. These regions include North California and Oregon. It’s unclear how many sites use those specific regions to host their services. As such, it’s impossible to say which sites running AWS will be affected by the outage. Downdetector The good news is, Amazon shared on its dashboard that it had identified the root cause of the internet connectivity issues with that region and had begun issuing a fix. At the moment it is unclear how long that fix may take to completely implement. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit