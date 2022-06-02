News > Gaming Amazon Wants You to Get a PS5 with New Invitation Service Directly fighting against scalpers and price gouging By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 2, 2022 01:47PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Amazon has quietly added a new Request invitation button to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X products pages as a new way to deal with high demand. If you go to either the PS5 or Xbox Series X product pages, you will see the invitation button instead of "Out of stock" where you get in line to purchase. An Amazon representative was able to clarify this new invite-based ordering is to help people with products that are in high demand, but in low supply. Mikhail Konoplev / Getty Images This new move is aimed directly at scalpers. Llew Mason, Vice President of Consumer Engagement at Amazon, states the invitation button is for customers who "worry about bad actors buying and reselling them at a much higher price." The way it works is that you first request an invitation from the product page, and if granted, you'll get an email with instructions on how to purchase. There's no extra free and you don't need to be a part of Amazon Prime; anybody can request an invite. As for when you can expect the invite, the Amazon representative states you'll get the email as soon as the consoles are back in-stock. Amazon So far, only the disk version of the PS5 has that invitation button while the digital version does not. Xbox consoles don't have the same supply problem so you may not see the invite button, but Amazon does confirm it's there. The button is limited to the consoles and to US customers, for now. Amazon has plans to extend the service to other countries and other potentially high-demand products sometime in the future, but the company gave no set date. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit