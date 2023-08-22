Why Amazon Should Ditch Star Ratings—and Why It Never Will

Amazon is testing confusing new ways to display star ratings.

Stars and reviews are full of scams, fakes, and… helpful tips.

Stars are still handy, despite the problems.

Amazon's scam-prone, unreliable star ratings may be about to get even worse.

When we shop on Amazon, Apple's App Store, or many other online marketplaces, we glance at the star ratings to quickly judge a product. And yet we simultaneously know that they're unreliable and subjective at best and scammy fakes at worst. Meanwhile, Amazon is currently testing new ways to display the stars, making the system even harder to use. Why can't we ditch stars, and why are they so important?

"Star ratings can offer a general idea of the overall sentiment and satisfaction of previous customers. Their reliability, though, can be compromised by factors like review manipulation, fake reviews, biased ratings, and the subjectivity of individual opinions," Elise P A Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Amazon marketing agency This is Unicorn, told Lifewire via email.

Star Power

Star ratings are unreliable for many reasons. On one end, they're subjective. For example, if you ever read Amazon reviews, you may have encountered a fairly common punishment rating, where a buyer is happy with the item but marks it down for arriving late or in damaged packaging. Some people never give five stars. Some give one or five, but nothing in between. Or a brand might experience a "review bombing," where users pile on with one-star reviews, perhaps as a protest.

And then there are the outright scams. From paid reviews to sending real items to unsuspecting Amazon users so that the sender is a verified buyer, so their fake review carries more weight; there are all kinds of ways to rig the system. A scammer might sell a legitimate product for a period to build up good reviews and then swap in a new product, title, and description while keeping the star ratings.

And yet even though we know star ratings are unreliable, we still rely on them. If you see two similar-looking products—no-name USB hubs, for example—you might be more likely to click on the one with a good star rating. And even if all those ratings were totally subjective and scam-free, they'd still be misleading. For example, a product that has been on sale for a long time will have more ratings than one that has just launched.

"In my view, the star rating does an alright job, even if imperfect. What might be more worth removing is the count of the number of reviews. That very strongly favors products that have been on Amazon longer. And so newer products have a very difficult time competing with one that's been there for several years and accumulated 20,000+ ratings," Abir Syed, CPA and founder of Amazon marketing agency Mass Effect Digital, told Lifewire via email.

Star Struck

Despite all the problems, the reviews themselves can still be helpful, and so can—to an extent—star ratings. It's pretty easy for a human to spot fake reviews and to discount people with a grudge or who are unhappy that their parcel didn't arrive two hours after they placed the order.

What's left are often useful real-world opinions of these products. I've even seen people come back to edit their reviews after several months or years to give a long-term update.

If a lot of obviously genuine buyers point out the same flaw or benefit, you can probably count on it being true, and also handy are the photos that reviewers sometimes add.

As a former professional gadget reviewer and reviews editor, I'm no fan of ratings. I implemented a three-star system for my writers—bad, fine, great—which was enough to let people know your overall opinion without pretending that there was some kind of scientific basis to them. But most of my writers wanted five-star or even percentage ratings, which is an absurd idea. What's the difference between 77 and 78 percent? Or even between 70 and 80 percent?

It might be a good idea to get rid of stars altogether, then. On the other hand, they can be helpful to track down the more honest reviews (avoiding five stars, for example, or jumping straight to the one- and two-star reviews to see what might be wrong).

But whatever Amazon does, it should stop with its weird experimentation. The best way to show a star rating is five stars, with one to five of those stars filled with a color. It's glanceable, familiar, and it works. What does not work is one star with the rating as a number written beside it. And what's even worse, and in actual testing at Amazon, is a star, with the percentage of five-star reviews written next to it, like this: 60% 5-star.

Keep the stars, Amazon, or whatever. Just don't do this. It's the worst of all possible worlds.