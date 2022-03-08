Amazon Releases Limited-Access Beta for Radio Station App

Amp, Amazon's free app designed to let you be your own radio DJ, has begun a limited-access beta rollout in the US.

According to its announcement, Amazon intends to expand on the way people discover music by merging playlist sharing with live radio. Amp users will be able to create shows to share the music they enjoy with their audience while also acting as the host and DJ for their channel.

"Amp makes it possible for you to grab the mic and run the airwaves," John Ciancutti, VP of Amp, said in the press release, "We are creating a new version of radio that will have an infinite dial of shows."

Soundtrap / Unsplash

Amazon says that the app offers users a library of "tens of millions" of songs for use in their shows, with built-in discovery tools to help potential listeners find programs that fit their tastes. However, Amazon doesn't explain how an app that's "completely free to use" can offer such a large assortment of licensed songs at no cost.

Shows on Amp can be scheduled, shared in real-time, and even take callers—with controls for the host to decide who to put "on-air" and when. At some point (though no timeframe is given), Amazon also plans to add Alexa integration, social sharing tools, and more in-app discovery features.

If you're interested in trying out Amp for yourself, you'll need to download the free iOS app and join the waitlist on the official website.

You'll also need to set up an Amazon account if you don't already have one.